ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Rivers Says Senior Bowl Convinced Chargers to Make Manning Trade

By Wilton Jackson
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2W4T70_0gTAuuYC00

The former NFL quarterback said playing in the All-Star game was the reason he ended up playing for the Chargers.

Philip Rivers is never far away from football.

While his playing days in the NFL came to an end after the 2020 season, the eight-time Pro Bowler can be found on the sidelines on Friday nights with a headset coaching at St. Michael Catholic High School in Fairhope, Alabama.

Before he landed his first coaching job and a 17-year NFL career, he was a star quarterback at North Carolina State, an MVP of the 2004 Senior Bowl and a highly touted Alabama prep star at Athens High School under his dad, Steve.

Earlier this week, Rivers reunited with his roots when he was inducted to the Senior Bowl’s Class of 2022 Hall of Fame in Point Clear, Ala.

Watch the NFL online with fuboTV: Try for free!

Rivers played on the South team in the all-star game, a team that was coached by the Chargers coaching staff and used a similar playbook to the one he would use during his days in the NFL with San Diego.

However, it almost did not work out that way. Rivers was drafted by the Giants but was then traded to the Chargers while New York secured Eli Manning, after the Manning family refused to have Eli play in San Diego . At the induction this week, Rivers said if he had not playing in the Senior Bowl, he would not have been a member of the Chargers.

“…I wouldn’t have been with the Chargers,” Rivers said, per AL.com . “I think if I had not played in that game [Senior Bowl] and had that week of experience with that coaching staff—of course, that won’t always be the case. But for me it was the case—to have the coaching staff actually coach the game and be coaching the team that I was on.”

In 16 seasons with the Chargers and one with the Colts, Rivers threw for 63,440 yards and 421 passing touchdowns in 240 starts.

More NFL Coverage:

For more Los Angeles Chargers coverage, go to Charger Report .

Comments / 0

Related
thecomeback.com

NFL world reacts to Robert Griffin III report

Robert Griffin III sat out the 2021-22 NFL season as he took on a role with ESPN’s college football coverage. He is only 32 years of age and seemingly could provide an NFL team with some good veteran leadership in a backup role. Griffin has talked about an NFL...
NFL
The Spun

Tony Romo Made His Opinion On Colin Kaepernick Very Clear

Colin Kaepernick remains unsigned, as he's been out of the league since the end of the 2016 season. However, over the years, the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback has received some major support from notable quarterbacks. Former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo said back in 2017 that he believes Kaepernick...
NFL
The Spun

Look: Dak Prescott Girlfriend Vacation Photos Are Going Viral

Dak Prescott and some of his Dallas Cowboys teammates recently spent some time in Miami, Florida, getting in a workout together. The longtime girlfriend of the Dallas Cowboys quarterback recently enjoyed a trip of her own. Natalie Buffett, the girlfriend of the Cowboys star, enjoyed some time out in California.
MIAMI, FL
thecomeback.com

More disturbing details about Deshaun Watson emerge

Regardless of the fact that Deshaun Watson will not face criminal charges over the allegations made by over 20 women, the reports and revelations just keep getting worse for the Cleveland Browns quarterback. A day after a 24th woman sued Watson over allegations of sexual assault and harassment during massages,...
CLEVELAND, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alabama State
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Seahawks' Announcement

On Tuesday afternoon, Jody Allen, Chair of the Portland Trail Blazers and Seattle Seahawks, Trustee of the Paul G. Allen Trust issued a strong statement. In the statement, she made it clear that she won't be selling either team any time soon. "As we've stated before, neither of the team is for sale and there are no sales discussions happening," the statement read.
SEATTLE, WA
FastBreak on FanNation

Former NBA MVP Is Still A Free Agent

NBA free agency is now on its fifth day on July 4, and the biggest name in free agency is still unsigned. James Harden still remains as an unrestricted free agent, but he is expected to return to the Philadelphia 76ers, so there has not been much drama around his impending status.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
FastBreak on FanNation

BREAKING: Milwaukee Bucks Sign NBA Champion

On Monday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reported that the Milwaukee Bucks are bringing back NBA Champion Serge Ibaka on a one-year deal. Charania: "Free agent center Serge Ibaka has agreed to a one-year deal to return to the Milwaukee Bucks, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium." Ibaka is 32-years-old, and has...
MILWAUKEE, WI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eli Manning
FastBreak on FanNation

Huge News About James Wiseman

On June 29, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reported that James Wiseman went through a full contact practice. Slater: "James Wiseman went through the Warriors' summer league contact practice today. He won't play in the two Chase Center SL games this weekend. Warriors aiming for a Wiseman summer league appearance at some point in Las Vegas, if he trends well."
NBA
FOXBusiness

Ohio State QB C.J. Stroud gets $150,000 Mercedes-Benz SUV in NIL deal

Talk about scoring a touchdown. Canton, Ohio's Sarchione Auto Gallery has inked a name, image, likeness (NIL) deal with Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud that will see the Heisman Trophy finalist cruising around in a variety of high-end vehicles through the upcoming season. Stroud led the team to an 11-2...
CANTON, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chargers#Senior Bowl#American Football#Make Manning Trade#Mvp#Athens High School#Hall Of Fame#Fubotv#Giants
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Indianapolis Colts
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Look: Fans Furious With ESPN Over Hot Dog Contest Decision

The Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest is a 4th of July tradition like no other. Well, ESPN might disagree. Fans of the Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest are furious with ESPN this morning. The Worldwide Leader has the unprecedented event airing on ESPNews. That's right - it can't even get...
TV & VIDEOS
The Spun

Yankees Announce They Sold Player On Sunday Afternoon

The New York Yankees have sold one of their players on Sunday. The Yankees have sold pitcher Manny Banuelos to the Pittsburgh Pirates, per a team announcement. Banuelos appeared in four games for the Yankees before this move was made. In those four games, he had a 2.16 ERA and only gave up seven hits and two earned runs.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
247Sports

College football conference realignment: Four Pac-12 teams in discussions to move to Big 12, per report

USC and UCLA joining the Big Ten sent the Pac-12 into a frenzy, and it could result in four additional teams leaving the storied conference. WildcatAuthority reports there will be significant discussions centered around Arizona, Arizona State, Colorado and Utah making their way to the soon-to-be-altered Big 12 Conference. VIP subscribers can read the latest updates on those discussions by clicking here.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

80K+
Followers
36K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy