Milwaukee, WI

Tellez hits 5th HR in 5 games as Burnes, Brews rout Pirates

By Associated Press
TMJ4 News
TMJ4 News
 3 days ago
Rowdy Tellez homered for the fifth time in five games and drove in five runs, Corbin Burnes took a no-hit bid into the sixth inning and the Milwaukee Brewers routed the Pittsburgh Pirates 19-2. Willy Adames hit a grand slam as the Brewers connected five times. They also had five doubles among their 16 hits. The NL Central-leading Brewers won for the fifth time in six games and are 7-1 against the Pirates this season. The Pirates have lost six of eight.

