Hanceville, AL

Hanceville Pool closed over weekend for repairs

By Nick Griffin
The Cullman Tribune
The Cullman Tribune
 3 days ago

HANCEVILLE, Ala. – Locals all over Cullman County will be hitting the water this Fourth of July weekend but unfortunately, they’ll have to wait a few days before they can return to the pool at C.W. Day Park in Hanceville.

Hanceville Mayor Kenneth Nail reported Saturday morning that they called for repairs yesterday after hearing a strange noise from one of the pumps and confirmed that there was a problem with one of its propellors. Due to the holiday weekend, repairs will not be able to begin until Tuesday and Nail hopes to have the pool reopened by midweek.

The Cullman Tribune

Honoring our nation’s freedom

GARDEN CITY, Ala. – As the drizzling rain came to an end, Garden City and Hanceville families came out to celebrate the nation’s independence Sunday evening with food, inflatable slides, a mechanical bull and, of course, fireworks. Garden City Mayor Tim Eskew said, “Being one of the oldest towns in Cullman County, this Fourth of July means a lot to us. It means freedom.” Scott Arnold, pastor at Garden City First Baptist Church, shared what the day means to him, saying, “This is all about the freedom of our great nation. I’m pro-American and there’s nothing better. We live in the greatest...
GARDEN CITY, AL
The Cullman Tribune

South Vinemont’s 1st fireworks celebration delivers big bang

SOUTH VINEMONT, Ala. – Expecting 100 people at the most, the town of South Vinemont welcomed hundreds more to its innaugural Fourth of July fireworks event Sunday evening.   “We didn’t reckon there’d be this many people here since it’s the first time, but I’m really glad so many people are here to have a good time. I’m proud that Vinemont put on such a good show. This is what America’s about,” shared attendee Amber Lee. Refreshments were graciously provided and required replenishment several times through the night from inside the South Vinemont Community Center. Young Braxton Alexander sat on his mom’s lap...
VINEMONT, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Cullman County Sheriff’s Office details traffic management at Smith Lake Park for 4th of July festival

CULLMAN, Ala. – The Cullman County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) will be responsible for traffic control following the fireworks show at Smith Lake Park today, July 4, 2022.  “After the fireworks display has ended, traffic will be one way for outgoing traffic out of the park and also on County Road 385 and County Road 386,” a release by the CCSO reads. “County Road 385 will be closed to incoming traffic at 8:50 p.m.” No one will be allowed to come into the park after 8:50 p.m. until all outgoing traffic has been cleared. Traffic in the left lane MUST turn left toward Trimble and traffic in the right lane MUST turn right toward Good Hope/Dodge City when turning off County Road 385 on to County Road 813. CCSO will be using the old park entrance road to exit the park as well.  “Please use patience when exiting the park,” the release finished. “Thank you.”
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Farmers share bounties through local gleaning program

CULLMAN, Ala. – Saturday morning at the Cullman Festhalle Farmers’ Market, local farmer and Master Gardener Brad Mitchell of Legacy Farms dropped off his surplus crops to Linda Holland, who works at the North Alabama Agriplex. His donation will be distributed, along with those of many other farmers, to a variety of nonprofit organizations throughout the community.   Mitchell shared his motivation, saying, “I want to be able to give back to the community. We’re truly blessed to have a place to grow crops, and God has given us the ability to do it and a means. “I worked in commercial nuclear...
CULLMAN, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Cullman Parks, Recreation and Sports Tourism hears community input on future endeavors

CULLMAN, Ala. – Cullman Parks, Recreation and Sports Tourism’s (CPRST) Executive Director Nathan Anderson and Brian Trusty of PROS Consulting hosted an open community forum on Wednesday evening at Terri Pines seeking the public’s feedback and ideas on the future of the city’s parks and recreational opportunities. CPRST team members in attendance and accepting feedback were also CPRST Board President Rusty Turner and Christy Turner, CPRST Recreational Development director. Trusty and his team at PROS Consulting are “walking through this process with us,” according to Anderson. He went on to encourage everyone saying, “Today is all about just hearing from you, collecting information....
The Cullman Tribune

2nd Fridays bringing the party July 8

CULLMAN, Ala. – The July edition of 2nd Fridays will be held this Friday, July 8, bringing live music, activities, food, a farmers’ market, vendors, shopping, a car show and more to Cullman’s Warehouse District, nearby downtown merchants and surrounding areas. Stretching along First Avenue Northeast from Arnold Street to Fifth Street Southeast, the celebration will include multiple Kidz Zones, two stages and a Vendor Village. Attendees can hop over to nearby Depot Park and the Cullman Economic Development Agency for a cruise-in car show in memory of Harold Huffstutler. Motorcycles will be parked along Arnold Street. Live music will be provided...
CULLMAN, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Files from yesteryear: from the files of 1954 and 1937

From the files of 1954: Births for July: Eighty-three babies were born in Cullman County during July. Boys were born to Mr. and Mrs. C. S. Sinyard, J.E. Weissend, Carl Teichmiller, Spencer Howard, M.C. Cleghorn,, C.L. Jerrolds, Alton F. Ray, T.R. Segroves, O.J. Latham, J.H. Fitzgerald, B.D. Williams, G.R. Ransom, T.A. Crutchfield, A.E. Marsh, W.W. Parker, L.L. Shoemake, Milton McGriff, Charles R. Ryan, Marvin Henderson, Junior Hines, C.C. Kilpatrick, J.A. Swann, M.L. Harris, Hancle K. Hampton, L.L. Guthrie, A.C. Poole, R. Ottis Holaway, Raymond Harris, Lecle O. Sellers, C.O. Grund, R.C. Chumley, Hoyt Causey, Jack Tankersley, H.A. Owen, W.H. Hill, N.W. Chambers, T.N. Givens, C.A. Griffin,...
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Smith Lake Park Fourth of July Fireworks Festival celebrating 50th anniversary

CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. – Cullman County Parks and Recreation’s Smith Lake Park 4th of July Fireworks Festival is celebrating its 50th anniversary this Monday. To celebrate, admission to the event will be free for everyone. Free to join activities, games, and contests will be held throughout the day. Families can play putt-putt golf, visit the swimming pool and rent kayaks, canoes and paddle boards. The annual golf cart parade will travel through the park at 4:00 p.m. The entertainment begins as early as 9:30 a.m. with the first musical guest in the artist line-up. Entertainment Schedule: 9:30 a.m. – Bailey Hill 11:00 a.m....
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
News Break
Politics
The Cullman Tribune

North Cullman Jack’s redesigned to allow for better entry and exit

CULLMAN, Ala. – The recently renovated Jack’s restaurant on Hwy 157 was rebuilt due to a scheduled review of each of the Jack’s Family Restaurant properties. The old building was an earlier prototype and project manager Dale Bright with St. John’s and Associates said that the company hopes to bring in more customers with the freshened look of the building and the reconstruction of Hwy 157 soon to be completed. The updated restaurant, which held its Grand Reopening on Monday, was designed to allow for better entry and exit into the parking lot. Bright stated, “We’ve redesigned the site so that...
The Cullman Tribune

Good Hope hosts annual Fourth of July celebration

GOOD HOPE, Ala. – Crowds of locals packed Municipal Park in Good Hope Sunday night for a celebration of the Fourth of July Holiday and after enjoying a horse parade put on by the Branded by Christ Cowboy Church, Good Hope Fire and Rescue got this year’s fireworks show underway. P. Willy’s Fireworks provided the materials for the show and Good Hope Fire and Rescue Chief David Scott was more than happy to work with them. “We use P. Willy’s Fireworks here in Good Hope and they’re just super nice people. They helped us out and as a matter of fact...
GOOD HOPE, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Mopars by the Lake car show raises funds for Secret Meals for Hungry Children

CULLMAN, Ala. – Many children in Cullman rely heavily on free and reduced breakfasts and lunches five days a week; however, the weekend creates a nutritional gap leaving many children hungry when they return to school on Monday. Nonprofit Secret Meals for Hungry Children fills the gap these children experienceby discreetly slipping vitamin-fortified and nutritional meals into their backpacks on Fridays. Alabama Credit Union created the Secret Meals for Hungry Children program in 2008 with one goal in mind—decreasing the number of children in Alabama and Florida facing hunger over the weekend.  Each year on the second Saturday in June, Mopar Clubs come together with Pentastar South...
CULLMAN, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Cullman County Child Development Center gives Inclusive playground progress update

CULLMAN, Ala. – The playground renovations at the Child Development Center, begun in 2017, are almost completed, with phase 2 of planning and part of phase 3 being finished. The project was estimated to take three years, and due to restrictions with the pandemic, has taken an extra two. The old playground was 18 years old and did not meet the growing needs of the students. Principal Chris Chambers conceptualized a more inclusive playground for his special needs students as well as the surrounding community that lacks a place specialized for children with disabilities. Handicapped accessible equipment and equipment to provide...
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Gov. Ivey awards grants for domestic violence enforcement, training and related services for agencies in north Alabama; Cullman a recipient

MONTGOMERY, Ala. — Gov. Kay Ivey has awarded nearly $130,000 in grants to help agencies investigate and prosecute domestic violence and related crimes while providing services for victims. “There is no excuse for domestic violence and those who commit that atrocious act need to be held accountable,” Gov. Ivey said. “I commend and support these agencies for the work they do to obtain justice for victims by arresting and prosecuting offenders.” The Lauderdale County District Attorney’s Office was awarded $61,750. Funds will support One Place of the Shoals Family Justice Center which provides services to victims of domestic violence and sexually related...
CULLMAN, AL
The Cullman Tribune

The Cullman Tribune brings home the gold at yearly press awards

ORANGE BEACH, Ala. – The Cullman Tribune won big at the annual Alabama Press Association Awards last week in Orange Beach, garnering over 20 awards in its Category B class. The paper swept two categories including Best Feature Photo and Best Online Breaking News Coverage. Publisher Noah Galilee shares what this year’s awards mean to him and his team at The Tribune, “The awards, this year judged by the Illinois Press Association, help to show where we are improving or lacking as seen by a group of our peers. For the newspaper, it’s validation that the direction which we are heading is...
ORANGE BEACH, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Sook Ja Puckett

Sook Ja Puckett, age 77, of Falkville, passed away on Saturday, July 2, 2022, at her residence. She was born January 16, 1945, in Korea. Survivors include her husband: James Huston Puckett and one sister living in South Korea.
FALKVILLE, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Arrests and incidents reported July 1, 2022

CULLMAN, Ala. – Below are the arrests and incidents reported July 1, 2022. All persons are innocent until proven guilty. GJ = grand jury; FTA = failure to appear Cullman County Sheriff’s Office No incidents or arrests reported. Cullman Police Department Incidents June 24 theft of property – 4th; Dollar General; Hwy 278W; general merchandise; $11 June 27 theft of property – 4th; person; Main Ave. NE; miscellaneous; $30counterfeit $100; State of Alabama; Cherokee Ave. SW June 28 theft of property – 4th; person; Airpods; $185theft of property – 4th; joysticks and D20’s; 4th St. SW; cards; $135 June 30 theft of property – 1st degree; Home 2 Suites; Hwy 157; lumber; $8,000 Arrests June 30 Checkon, William E; 79 public intoxicationresisting arrest Holcomb, Harley S; 23 theft of property – 4th degree Hanceville Police Department Incidents and arrests reported by CCSO. Find arrest reports online Monday-Friday at www.CullmanTribune.com.
CULLMAN, AL
The Cullman Tribune

The Cullman Tribune

