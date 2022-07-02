Hanceville Pool closed over weekend for repairs

HANCEVILLE, Ala. – Locals all over Cullman County will be hitting the water this Fourth of July weekend but unfortunately, they’ll have to wait a few days before they can return to the pool at C.W. Day Park in Hanceville.

Hanceville Mayor Kenneth Nail reported Saturday morning that they called for repairs yesterday after hearing a strange noise from one of the pumps and confirmed that there was a problem with one of its propellors. Due to the holiday weekend, repairs will not be able to begin until Tuesday and Nail hopes to have the pool reopened by midweek.

