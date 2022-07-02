ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Morning Call

Independence Day quiz: Was Allentown’s founder a patriot or a loyalist?

By Paul Muschick, The Morning Call
The Morning Call
The Morning Call
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hpxwk_0gTAu8hv00
Allentown’s Zion Reformed United Church of Christ, pictured on Jan. 13, 2022. Kristen Harrison/The Morning Call/TNS

Most of us mark the Fourth of July by having cookouts, watching fireworks catching a ballgame or spending a day at the beach.

But don’t forget the reason for the holiday, to commemorate America’s declaration of independence from Britain.

Can you pass this quiz about Independence Day, patriotism and the history of our fight for freedom?

Answers are at the bottom.

1. Who is the only U.S. president born on July 4?

A. Benjamin Harrison

B. George H.W. Bush

C. Ulysses S. Grant

D. Calvin Coolidge

2. Which famous baseball event occurred on July 4?

A. Mickey Mantle homered five times

B. Jackie Robinson broke the color barrier

C. Yankee great Lou Gehrig gave his famous “luckiest man on the face of the earth” retirement speech

D. The first Major League Baseball All-Star Game was played

3. During the Revolutionary War, Zion’s German Reformed Church (now Zion’s Reformed United Church of Christ) in Allentown became famous for?

A. Barring loyalists from worshipping

B. Hiding the Liberty Bell

C. Publicly praying for victory over the British

D. Holding a mock funeral for King George III

4. Which of these rules does not apply to the U.S. flag?

A. It should never be flown at night

B. It should be at the center and highest point when displayed with other flags on staffs

C. It should be displayed at polling places on Election Day

D. It should be displayed at half-staff until noon on Memorial Day

5. Which famous colonial figure from Pennsylvania was not among the signers of the Declaration of Independence?

A. William Penn

B. Robert Morris

C. Benjamin Franklin

D. George Taylor

6. How did George Washington mark the second anniversary of Independence Day in 1778?

A. With a massive fireworks display at Mount Vernon

B. Leading a parade

C. Issuing double rations of rum to his troops

D. Crossing the Delaware River

7. True or False. William Allen, the namesake of Allentown, was a loyalist to the British during the Revolutionary War period.

A. True

B. False

8. Who was the oldest signer of the Declaration of Independence, at age 70?

A. John Hancock

B. Benjamin Franklin

C. Samuel Adams

D. Thomas Jefferson

9. What prompted the Boston Tea Party?

A. Tea smuggling

B. The Boston Massacre

C. A shortage of tea

D. Taxation without representation

Answers:

1D, 2C, 3B, 4A, 5A, 6C, 7A, 8B, 9D

If you aced this test and are hungry for more, here’s a quiz from a few years ago.

Morning Call columnist Paul Muschick can be reached at 610-820-6582 or paul.muschick@mcall.com

Comments / 1

Related
Hidden City Philadelphia

Preservation Group Mobilizes to Save Lynnewood Hall

The superlatives begin to feel overused, but they are the only ways to describe Lynnewood Hall in Elkins Park and its founder. At 110 rooms, it is currently the largest surviving Gilded Age mansion in the Philadelphia area. Its 268-foot enfilade–a suite of rooms aligned to create an unobstructed view from one end of its east wing to the other end of the west wing–is the longest in any residential building in the United States. The estate was built between 1897 and 1899 for Peter A. B. Widener, who owned the most Rembrandts of any private collector except Buckingham Palace.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
BUCKSCO.Today

Secret Cave That Used to Serve as Hideout for Revolutionary War Outlaws Discovered in Bucks County

A secret cave that used to house Revolutionary War outlaws, also known as the Doan gang, was discovered in Bucks County and is currently being excavated. A secret cave that used to house Revolutionary War outlaws – British spies and armed thieves also known as the Doan gang – was recently discovered in Bucks County and is currently being excavated, writes John McDevitt for KYW Newsradio.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
thevalleyledger.com

PENNSYLVANIA HISTORICAL MARKER TO BE UNVEILED AT ZION’S CHURCH

At noon on 16 July 2022, Zion’s Reformed UCC (the Liberty Bell Church) and the Liberty Bell Museum, will host a dedication ceremony for an official Pennsylvania Historical and Museum Commission (PHMC) Marker placed in front of Zion’s Church. The Historical Marker identifies Zion’s Church as the site...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Independence Day#Allentown#Election Day#Memorial Day#Benjamin Franklin#Major League Baseball#German#British
CBS Philly

Patriotism On Display At Fourth Of July Celebrations In Bucks County

LOWER SOUTHAMPTON, Pa. (CBS) — Families came out to celebrate the Fourth of July in Bucks County. Patriotism was on full display. It was an old-fashioned Fourth of July outside the Fonthill Castle in Doylestown that kicked off with the kids’ bike parade. “Yesterday, we went and spent the whole day getting the bikes ready and they were so excited,” Dan Cassarella said. The annual gathering aims to bring pastimes of a previous era to a new generation. “I’ve never met him. He just looked like a good candidate to get on there and he was brave,” volunteer Sue said. Although volunteer Sue just met...
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Independence Day at Beltzville State Park

LEHIGHTON, Pa. — It was all about the beach and the barbecue this July 4th at Beltzville State Park in Franklin Township, near Lehighton. "It's a great beach. The water is great. Overall it's a great atmosphere," said Rad Drescik of Pennsburg. It was busy, as hundreds came out...
LEHIGHTON, PA
MONTCO.Today

Lehigh Valley Health Network Continues to Expand Beyond the Lehigh Valley

LVHN, having already established a toe hold in Montgomery County, is possibly moving toward a second site here. Having already gained caregiving footholds in nearby Bucks County and established one toehold in Montgomery County, it seems as if Lehigh Valley Health Network (LVHN) will continue wandering from its Allentown-Bethlehem-Easton base. John George and Natalie Kostelni reported the health system’s latest strategic move in the Philadelphia Business Journal.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
sauconsource.com

When are the Fireworks in Hellertown?

Many communities in our area will be celebrating with municipal fireworks displays this Fourth of July, including both Bethlehem and Quakertown. Hellertown’s fireworks are traditionally presented as part of the annual Dewey Fire Company Carnival, which will be held nightly from Tuesday, July 12 to Saturday, July 16. The...
HELLERTOWN, PA
Newswatch 16

New hospital proposed for Monroe county

STROUDSBURG, Pa. — If a developer's plan is approved, a neighborhood hospital could be coming to the site of Hunter Pocono Peterbilt Trucks off Golden Slipper Road in Pocono Township. "There is one core hospital in East Stroudsburg and there is the St. Lukes Campus that was built in...
MONROE COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Bethlehem Twp. man decorates WWII monument

Bethlehem Twp. man has decorated WWII monument red, white and blue for more than half a century. Charles Blatnik has lived across the street from a small World War II monument in Bethlehem Township for 71 years.
BETHLEHEM, PA
abc27.com

PA Lottery jackpot won in Lancaster County

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – A jackpot-winning Pennsylvania Lottery Cash 5 with Quick Cash ticket was sold in Lancaster. The ticket was sold on Friday, July 1, with all five winning balls drawn, 8-9-16-41-42. The winning ticket sold in Lancaster is worth $488,530.50 less withholding and sold at the Turkey...
LANCASTER, PA
Mercury

Retirement community proposed near Boyertown clears zoning hurdle

The Colebrookdale Township Zoning Hearing Board unanimously granted conditional use approval to Pennsylvania Senior Living Development Partners LLC to develop an age-restricted retirement community off Swamp Creek Road and Montgomery Avenue on the outskirts of Boyertown. Township Solicitor Jeffrey C. Karver said the township’s planning commission still has to reviewIntegraCare’s...
BOYERTOWN, PA
WHYY

Two Pottstown churches cited for violating the zoning code’s definition of ‘church,’ by offering free meals and other services

Two Montgomery County churches have been cited by the Pottstown Borough for violating the zoning code’s definition of “church,” by offering free meals, collecting and distributing essentials, hosting community food pantries, and providing mental health services. Zoning violation notices were sent to two churches on High Street,...
POTTSTOWN, PA
Newswatch 16

Celebrating 4th of July on the Lehigh River

JIM THORPE, Pa. — Boats filled the Lehigh River in Jim Thorpe as hundreds celebrate Independence Day, paddling down the river. Employees at Pocono whitewater Rafting say It's been like this weekend long. "Fourth of July weekend is normally very busy for us. With the holiday on a Monday,...
JIM THORPE, PA
The Morning Call

The Morning Call

Allentown, PA
8K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Morning Call is a daily newspaper based in Allentown, Pennsylvania, in the United States. The Morning Call serves a nine-county region of eastern Pennsylvania and western New Jersey and is the largest circulation newspaper of the Lehigh Valley, the third most populous region of Pennsylvania.

 https://www.mcall.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy