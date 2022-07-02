Independence Day quiz: Was Allentown’s founder a patriot or a loyalist?

Allentown’s Zion Reformed United Church of Christ, pictured on Jan. 13, 2022. Kristen Harrison/The Morning Call/TNS

Most of us mark the Fourth of July by having cookouts, watching fireworks catching a ballgame or spending a day at the beach.

But don’t forget the reason for the holiday, to commemorate America’s declaration of independence from Britain.

Can you pass this quiz about Independence Day, patriotism and the history of our fight for freedom?

Answers are at the bottom.

1. Who is the only U.S. president born on July 4?

A. Benjamin Harrison

B. George H.W. Bush

C. Ulysses S. Grant

D. Calvin Coolidge

2. Which famous baseball event occurred on July 4?

A. Mickey Mantle homered five times

B. Jackie Robinson broke the color barrier

C. Yankee great Lou Gehrig gave his famous “luckiest man on the face of the earth” retirement speech

D. The first Major League Baseball All-Star Game was played

3. During the Revolutionary War, Zion’s German Reformed Church (now Zion’s Reformed United Church of Christ) in Allentown became famous for?

A. Barring loyalists from worshipping

B. Hiding the Liberty Bell

C. Publicly praying for victory over the British

D. Holding a mock funeral for King George III

4. Which of these rules does not apply to the U.S. flag?

A. It should never be flown at night

B. It should be at the center and highest point when displayed with other flags on staffs

C. It should be displayed at polling places on Election Day

D. It should be displayed at half-staff until noon on Memorial Day

5. Which famous colonial figure from Pennsylvania was not among the signers of the Declaration of Independence?

A. William Penn

B. Robert Morris

C. Benjamin Franklin

D. George Taylor

6. How did George Washington mark the second anniversary of Independence Day in 1778?

A. With a massive fireworks display at Mount Vernon

B. Leading a parade

C. Issuing double rations of rum to his troops

D. Crossing the Delaware River

7. True or False. William Allen, the namesake of Allentown, was a loyalist to the British during the Revolutionary War period.

A. True

B. False

8. Who was the oldest signer of the Declaration of Independence, at age 70?

A. John Hancock

B. Benjamin Franklin

C. Samuel Adams

D. Thomas Jefferson

9. What prompted the Boston Tea Party?

A. Tea smuggling

B. The Boston Massacre

C. A shortage of tea

D. Taxation without representation

Answers:

1D, 2C, 3B, 4A, 5A, 6C, 7A, 8B, 9D

