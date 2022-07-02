ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mid-season mindset progress for the No. 45 team

By Kelly Crandall
racer.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter winning their first race together at Kansas Speedway in May, Kurt Busch challenged his 23XI Racing team to take themselves from good to great. Busch is not only in his first year with the organization — the No. 45 group itself is new. Aside from some expected growing pains of...

racer.com

Comments / 3

Larry Guthrie
2d ago

Kurt has been doing great and I wonder how long will it be before Wallace claims his car is not as good as Kurt's car is

Reply
3
