BOSTON – The United States Supreme Court released decisions in recent weeks that have made national headlines. What impact do rulings on guns and abortion have in Massachusetts?WBZ-TV political analyst Jon Keller spoke to former Suffolk County District Attorney and current U.S. Attorney for Massachusetts Rachael Rollins about the decision to overturn Roe vs. Wade, and the ruling that struck down a New York gun law and expanded concealed carry rights.Rollins said that from a federal perspective, her office is monitoring to make sure there are no violations of the Freedom of Access to Clinic Entrances (FACE) Act. The FACE...

BOSTON, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO