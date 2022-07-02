ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TMJ4 News

Coffee house for veterans coming soon to Kenosha

By Adrienne Davis
TMJ4 News
TMJ4 News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27MFCC_0gTAtNtm00

Walkin’ In My Shoes, a non-profit organization in Kenosha, announced the launch of a new, first-of-its-kind coffee house program for veterans.

The new coffee house is exclusively for veterans and offers a free program to support veterans, active-duty personnel, their families and veterans who are dealing with homelessness. The program will give veterans access to obtain food weekly, a daily continental breakfast, lunch or snacks and will provide computer access that will allow veterans to apply for benefits.

The goal of the project is to help combat the lack of community care to reduce essential needs for military families during the rising inflation crisis and lack of access to benefits and resources.

"We are very pleased to be able to provide many program services exclusively for our veterans and their families: five days a week, " said Jo Wynn, CEO and Founder of Walkin' In My Shoes, Kenosha during the press release.

The organization believes its critical that they provide these kinds of services to help make access to fresh fruit and vegetables and other services be widely available to all veterans any day of the week. This will ensure that all veterans have a safe space and open grantee they are the organization's number one priority they want to serve.

The opening date for the event will be July 9, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 2211 50th Street. Governor Tony Evers is planned to be in attendance from 11 a.m. to noon to meet and greet with service members.

The event will be open to the public.

For more information on event or if you're a veteran in need, visit here .

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Comments / 5

Related
TMJ4 News

Drive-Thru job fairs to bring opportunity to the community

MILWAUKEE — If you are in need of a job, the City of Milwaukee Office of Workforce Development is holding Northside and Southside Drive-Thru Job Fairs. The events are scheduled to take place Thursday, July 14 from noon to 4 p.m. Companies are looking for people who need immediate employment opportunities.
MILWAUKEE, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Veteran#Coffee House
WISN

Milwaukee fireworks postponed indefinitely; other communities reschedule

MILWAUKEE — After many communities, including Milwaukee, postponed fireworks on July 4th due to storms, some are postponing indefinitely or finding other dates. Milwaukee fireworks in city parks: Alcott Park, Enderis Playfield, Gordon Park, Humboldt Park, Jackson Park, Dr. M.L. King Jr. Park, Lake Park, Lincoln Park, Mitchell Park, Noyes Park, Washington Park, Wilson Park.
MILWAUKEE, WI
kenosha.com

Capturing Kenosha: The red-winged menace

Recently retired after 25 years with the Kenosha Sheriff’s Department, Corrao enjoys fishing, gardening, foraging for wild foods, golfing and photography. His favorite subjects are sunrises and sunsets. Corrao's future retirement plans include traveling the United States in a recreational vehicle with his wife and documenting their journey through a travel blog and YouTube channel.
KENOSHA, WI
Racine County Eye

Racine 4th of July Parade Photos

Colors of red, white, and blue filled the streets of downtown Racine Monday, July 4, 2022 at the 4th Fest of Greater Racine 4th of July parade. Parade goers, community members, marching bands, schools, and organizations gathered to ring in Independence Day. The theme of this year’s festivity: “Home of the Brave.” Participants showcased this theme throughout the event in different ways.
RACINE, WI
wgnradio.com

Retiring ag teacher gets a big red surprise

Students and parents spend months secretly creating a gift of a lifetime. When Larry Plapp retired after 30 years of teaching at Badger High School in Lake Geneva, Wisconsin, he received the surprise of his life: his dad’s first tractor, a Farmall Super M-TA, refurbished to factory new by students and parents. He chats with WGN’s Steve Alexander about the shock and honor.
LAKE GENEVA, WI
TMJ4 News

An Emperor Tamarin at Racine Zoo has given birth to two more newborns!

RACINE, Wis — An Emperor Tamarin at Racine Zoo has given birth to two more newborns!. The Racine Zoo welcomed a second pair of tamarin twins on June 21. The births came about six months after their older siblings, Gabriella and Gianna were born on Dec. 22. This set a new record for the shortest interbirth interval at the Racine Zoo.
RACINE, WI
discoverhometown.com

Photos from Hartford, WI Fourth of July parade

A Color Guard leads the Fourth of July parade in Hartford, WI. Other units in the parade include (below photos, clockwise from upper left) Cub Scout Pack 3794, Aspen Sky winery and event center, the Slinger High School band, Glacier Hills area Girl Scouts, Cedar Springs Ranch, Washington County Executive Josh Schoemann, and the Hartford City Band.
HARTFORD, WI
discoverhometown.com

Photos from Independence Day parade in Menomonee Falls

The Independence Day parade returned to Menomonee Falls for the evening of July 3. A Color Guard (top photo) opens the parade. Among the units in the parade are (clockwise from upper left in below photos) the Janesville Fife and Drum Corps, the Menomonee Falls High School varsity dance team, the Ocomowoc American Legion Post 91 band, the Lutheran Vanguard, and the Milwaukee Dancing Grannies.
MENOMONEE FALLS, WI
thetouristchecklist.com

23 Best & Fun Things to Do in Waukesha (WI)

Waukesha city, also popularly referred to as Spring City, is located in Waukesha County, Wisconsin, United States. The city has a population of more than four hundred thousand, making it the most populous city in Wisconsin. Waukesha is a perfect escapade away from all the bustling and hustling of the...
WAUKESHA, WI
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Froedtert South awards scholarships to nine area students | Local News

Froedtert South has announced nine scholarship recipients for 2022. A total of $40,000 was awarded in scholarships this year. All awardees are on staff or are children of Froedtert South staff members. Madelyn Schwartz is recipient of the Dr. James and Shirley Duncan Jr. Scholarship of $10,000 a year for...
TMJ4 News

TMJ4 News

26K+
Followers
11K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Milwaukee, Wisconsin news and weather from TMJ4 News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.tmj4.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy