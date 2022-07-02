ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee man dead after shooting at 21st and McKinley

By TMJ4 Web Staff
 5 days ago
A 50-year-old man has died after a shooting happened in Milwaukee last night near 21st and McKinley. The man did die due to his injuries at the scene of the shooting.

The Milwaukee Police department is currently investigating the homicide, which happened around 10:25 p.m. At the time of writing, they do not have any suspects in custody.

If anyone has any information on this incident, they’re asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-Tips or P3 Tips App.

