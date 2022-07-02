New York denies air permit to bitcoin mining plant on Seneca Lake amid state climate laws

California authorities are leading a recovery mission for three men who jumped in the water to save a child and never resurfaced. The three men — Edwin Rivas, Edwin Perez and Danilo Solorzano — and two others jumped into the water Sunday near the Three Mile Slough Bridge to assist an 8-year-old child, who began struggling in the water while the group was fishing, NBC affiliate KCRA of Sacramento reported.

SACRAMENTO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO