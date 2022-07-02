ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

New York denies air permit to bitcoin mining plant on Seneca Lake amid state climate laws

NBC News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew York state is denying a critical permit for...

www.nbcnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
NBC News

Florida teen to lose part of leg after shark attack

A Florida teenager will have part of her leg amputated after a shark attack Thursday, hospital officials said. The shark did extensive damage to Addison Bethea’s right leg, Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare said Sunday after a second operation was completed. Her leg was to be amputated just above the right...
FLORIDA STATE
NBC News

3 men missing in California after jumping into water to help 8-year-old, officials say

California authorities are leading a recovery mission for three men who jumped in the water to save a child and never resurfaced. The three men — Edwin Rivas, Edwin Perez and Danilo Solorzano — and two others jumped into the water Sunday near the Three Mile Slough Bridge to assist an 8-year-old child, who began struggling in the water while the group was fishing, NBC affiliate KCRA of Sacramento reported.
SACRAMENTO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy