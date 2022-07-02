New York denies air permit to bitcoin mining plant on Seneca Lake amid state climate laws

A Florida teenager will have part of her leg amputated after a shark attack Thursday, hospital officials said. The shark did extensive damage to Addison Bethea’s right leg, Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare said Sunday after a second operation was completed. Her leg was to be amputated just above the right...
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. — A Colorado funeral home operator accused of illegally selling body parts and giving clients fake ashes has pleaded guilty to mail fraud in federal court. The Daily Sentinel reports that Megan Hess faces a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison after entering the plea...
California authorities are leading a recovery mission for three men who jumped in the water to save a child and never resurfaced. The three men — Edwin Rivas, Edwin Perez and Danilo Solorzano — and two others jumped into the water Sunday near the Three Mile Slough Bridge to assist an 8-year-old child, who began struggling in the water while the group was fishing, NBC affiliate KCRA of Sacramento reported.
An 11-year-old boy who had been seriously injured during a fireworks incident in Mount Vernon, Ind. died on the way to the hospital. Authorities are still investigating what caused his death. WFIE's Mitch Carter reports.July 5, 2022.
Comments / 0