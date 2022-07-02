ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Drinks

How to Make a Cardboard Plane, a Refreshing Bourbon Cocktail You Can Actually Drink at a BBQ

By Jason O'Bryan
Robb Report
Robb Report
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49xlO8_0gTAtBJ400

Click here to read the full article.

The Fourth of July weekend practically compels sunshine cocktails .

Picture yourself in the yard grilling meat, the direct sun still uncomfortable in the late afternoon, on one of those days when you wonder if it’s an acceptable hour to start drinking and then decide you don’t care either way. And if you’re anything like me, you are often met with a set of conflicting instincts: It’s too hot for whiskey, but you kinda want whiskey. The temperature forbids sweetness, but you want it refreshing and summery. You don’t want a glass of juice, but you’d love the overall effect to be juicy. It’s like a riddle. What to do?

We humbly submit, by way of answer, the Cardboard Plane. This space is usually reserved for classics new and old, and plenty of those would work here—the Whiskey Smash , the Kentucky Buck , the New York Sour and on and on —but this original cocktail, invented at San Diego cocktail bar The Lion’s Share a few summers ago, is one of my favorites I’ve ever made. This drink is essentially what happens when you start with a vibe, and work backward: We wanted to make the juiciest cocktail we possibly could and set out to see how far bourbon’s natural affinity for orange and grapefruit could get us there.

Being “juicy” in this case isn’t just a function of adding juice, which can be sweet and flabby and lack precision, but instead leaning into the inherent character of a couple of our favorite liqueurs. To start, we grabbed Cointreau—the classic French triple-sec, easily one of the best orange liqueurs ever made—and deployed it here in significant quantity, which gives the drink the irrepressible fresh juiciness we sought. Matching that is Amaro Meletti , among the most floral of the Italian amari , with a perfumed and grapefruit-like bitterness and a juicy quality all its own. Match these with a relatively mild bourbon , for oak and structure, lemon to balance the sweetness and a touch of grapefruit, and you have a summer cocktail that’s a essentially a liquid love letter to citrus fruit, like a tart, whiskey-flavored Starburst.

As for the name—once the recipe was complete we immediately recognized it as a child of Sam Ross’s incredible Paper Plane . It’s fresher than its predecessor, with more citrus where the other would have herbal complexity, but with a similar textured bitterness and tart finish. At five ingredients it’s also a bit clunkier than the Paper Plane, so we named it the Cardboard Plane, as an expression of the sincerest form of flattery. And while a cardboard airplane wouldn’t fly for very long, we suspect it’s good enough for a few laps around the backyard. Enjoy a few this holiday weekend, if you feel so compelled.

Cardboard Plane

Add all ingredients to a cocktail tin and shake hard on ice. Strain into a rocks glass over fresh ice and garnish with a grapefruit peel.

NOTES ON INGREDIENTS

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kxZ8o_0gTAtBJ400

Bourbon: Despite how refreshing this cocktail is, it still packs a punch—Cointreau is 40 percent alcohol and Amaro Meletti is 32, so this drink works best with a milder bourbon, something close to 80 proof. Four Roses Yellow Label would be amazing, Evan Williams, Jim Beam, Ancient Age or Benchmark would all work. The bourbon here provides the oaky backbone but isn’t really the star, so as long as you keep it under 90 proof I wouldn’t worry too much about it.

Cointreau: My vote for the best orange liqueur around. The only other one I’d only consider using here is Combier, which I haven’t tried in this application but is also very good. Keep to one of those two, though. While the quality of your triple-sec is always important (a drink is only as good as its weakest link), it’s especially so here.

Amaro Meletti: Meletti has, as mentioned, the juicy profile you’re really looking for, in addition to being the perfect mix of floral and bitter. Other amari work better or worse, depending on the bottling. If you can’t find Meletti, I’d recommend the amaro from CioCiaro, Montenegro, or Nonino—it won’t be perfect, but any of them will yield a totally delicious cocktail.

More from Robb Report
Best of Robb Report

Comments / 0

Related
Robb Report

Robb Recommends: This Napa Cab Is the Best Wine to Drink With Your Burger This Summer

Click here to read the full article. Where is it written that your Tuesday night wine should be cheaper than your Saturday night bottle? That a steak in the dining room deserves a better pour than a burger on the grill? As is true for so much other long-held wine “wisdom,” it’s high time to retire that “pour any old thing with a burger” notion. Take the trouble to source pedigreed meat (grass fed, or maybe beer fed and massaged), grill it just to rosy perfection, and pile it high on a gourmet bun with precious produce, pickled bits, and...
NAPA, CA
Robb Report

Taste Test: New Riff’s Lackluster Rye Shows the Perils of Cask Finishing

Click here to read the full article. Just like hoppy beer or private jokes among friends, in the world of whiskey, cask finishing can be taken too far. American distilleries have embraced the practice of placing whiskey in a different type of cask after its initial maturation period with gusto over the past few years, and people are divided about its merits. There are relatively brief cask finishes which are concise and have a very clear point, and then there are others that are more meandering and possibly attempts to fix a whiskey that had some flaws to begin with....
DRINKS
Robb Report

From the Gold Rush to the New York Sour: 7 Refreshing Whiskey Cocktails Perfect for Summer

Click here to read the full article. Of whiskey’s many natural gifts—and we could go on and on—being a refreshing summer drink isn’t necessarily among them. Picture yourself at the pool bar of a resort, looking at the cocktail menu. There’s lots of rum, of course (these places are practically temples to rum), and ample tequila, gin and vodka, but whiskey? The resonant woody punch of a good bourbon or rye, the very thing fans of the spirit most enjoy, is much more at home sipped slowly by a fire than it is taken through a straw at the beach. “The...
DRINKS
Mashed

The Delicious Sauce You Never Thought To Add To French Fries

The potato is really a marvel of the culinary world. It has so many delicious uses. Bake them; roast them; mash them; use them to fashion a hashbrown casserole; enjoy them fried up alongside your favorite burger. Potatoes are amazing. According to Grit, the average American eats 125 pounds of this vegetable every year. Of course, their preferred way is french fried, and collectively, the US enjoys 4.5 billion pounds of french fries each year. If you find yourself craving these salty, crunchy fries more often than you would like to, blame Thomas Jefferson, who is credited with bringing them to the United States after serving as American Minister to France in the late 1700s, per National Geographic.
RECIPES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Grapefruit Juice#Cocktails#Cocktail Bar#Cardboard#Alcohol#Food Drink#Beverages#Bbq#The Cardboard Plane#The New York Sour#The Lion S Share
Robb Report

Robb Recommends: The Premium Wagyu Ribeye That’s Finally Available in the US

Click here to read the full article. On a bluefin tuna that exceeds 600 pounds, you only get a couple pounds of the really good stuff: the ultra-fatty belly called toro, the crown jewel of many an omakase menu. So when you encounter a slab of beef gets the nickname “toro of the land,” you know there’s some fatty goodness in your future. Such is the case with Ogata Farm Maezawa A5 Wagyu beef. This rare and coveted cattle from the northeast Japanese prefecture of Iwata produces richly marbled beef that’s among the best in the country, earning its comparison to...
AGRICULTURE
GMA

How to make an easy cucumber salad using a vegetable peeler

Stay cool as a cucumber in the kitchen this summer with a couple ingredients and one easy, no-knife-needed recipe. Yumna Jawad, a recipe developer and Feel Good Foodie blogger, shared her simple hack for creating a five-minute creamy cucumber salad using only a vegetable peeler to prep the main ingredient.
RECIPES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Drinks
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Taste Of Home

The Very Best Lemonade Options to Fuel Your Summer

Summer has us craving the very best lemonade—tart, sweet and so refreshing. Find out which brands we want to kick back with on the porch this summer!. Every editorial product is independently selected, though we may be compensated or receive an affiliate commission if you buy something through our links. Ratings and prices are accurate and items are in stock as of time of publication.
FOOD & DRINKS
Eater

This Restaurant Is Trash

Twice a week, Kayla Abe and David Murphy go to the farmers market to pick up produce. But while other shoppers are selecting photo-worthy peaches, Abe and Murphy are picking up special orders — entire cauliflower plants from stem to full leaves, wilted greens, ugly mushrooms, bruised fruit — and taking it back to their pizza place, the aptly named Shuggie’s Trash Pie.
FOOD & DRINKS
Robb Report

These Elegant Martini Glasses Were Designed to Keep Your Cocktails Cold

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Robb Report may receive an affiliate commission. It certainly looks a little more sophisticated than “stubby holders”—the foam beer receptacles employed by Australians to protect their cans of VB and Toohey’s New from that part of the world’s famously intense rays.
LIFESTYLE
The Daily South

Baby Back Ribs With Coffee-Bourbon Barbecue Sauce

Bourbon and coffee are a classic flavor combination, and the pairing shines in this homemade barbecue sauce recipe. If you love the sauce on these coffee-marinated baby back ribs, drizzle it over a ribeye steak, or use it as a condiment on pulled pork sandwiches. Ingredients. Coffee-Bourbon Barbecue Sauce. Directions.
RECIPES
Robb Report

Dior’s New Electric-Blue Surfboard Was Designed to Handle Real Waves

Dior’s latest product will help you catch a wave in style. The French house’s new bright blue surfboard, part of its home décor-focused “Maison” collection, is more than just another accessory from its Dioriviera 2022 capsule. You can actually take it into the water. The house tapped pro board-makers to help design the board, which is made in France and comes hand-finished with the house’s well-known Toile de Jouy print. It was designed as a tribute to Christian Dior himself, and takes inspiration from clothing designed by the brand’s creative director Maria Grazia Chiuri.
LIFESTYLE
Food & Wine

Niçoise Salad Sandwich (Pan Bagnat)

Fill a medium saucepan halfway with water; bring to a boil over high. Carefully lower eggs into boiling water; cook, undisturbed, 8 minutes. Pour off water, reserving eggs in saucepan; add ice water to cover eggs. Let eggs cool completely, about 10 minutes. Drain and peel eggs. Cut each egg lengthwise into 3 slices. Set aside.
RECIPES
Gin Lee

Homemade country-style vanilla ice cream

At my home, it wouldn't be the 4th of July without a yummy frozen treat! I love making this no-churn ice cream, because it's simple and doesn't require having to use an ice cream maker.
Robb Report

Robb Report

32K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Robb Report is the manual of modern luxury, synonymous around the world with affluence, luxury, and the best of the best.

 https://robbreport.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy