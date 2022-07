Eddie Hearn knows that some critics will never be satisfied with his working relationship with one of the more controversial nations in the Middle East. The head of Matchroom Boxing famously staged the rematch between his star charge Anthony Joshua and Andy Ruiz in 2019 in Saudi Arabia, the oil kingdom widely considered a human rights violator and bastion of illiberality. At the time, Hearn defended his decision by pointing out that his responsibility is to fetch top dollar for his clients, a condition Saudi Arabia has been all too happy to provide as part of a practice critics have referred to as “sports washing”; the country has flaunted its checkbook to various high-profile sports organizations in the western world – from professional wrestling to golf – in a bid to cover up its faulty humans rights record. US intelligence reports suggested last year that Saudi Arabia’s crown prince Muhammad bin Salman ordered the 2018 murder of Washington Post journalist Jamal Khashoggi, an outspoken critic of the country.

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 3 HOURS AGO