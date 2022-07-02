ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Friday Ratings: ‘WWE SmackDown’ Tops A Night Of Reruns As Summer Kicks In

By Bruce Haring
Deadline
Deadline
 3 days ago

Click here to read the full article.

It’s officially summertime, and while the livin’ may be easy, as George Gershwin once wrote, television is easing into the season with a slate filled with reruns.

ABC , CBS and NBC had their nights filled with repeats. In total viewership, a rerun of Blue Bloods on CBS eked out the night’s highest audience total with 2.69 million viewers.

WWE’s Friday Night SmackDown on Fox won the demo wars with an 0.5. The win comes slightly ahead of the July 4 weekend edition of its PPV extravaganza, Money In The Bank . That event streams live on Peacock this Saturday at 8 PM ET.

The final spot in the men’s Money in the Bank ladder match saw Madcap Moss beating Happy Corbin, Ezekiel, and The Miz. He’ll advance toward the chance at a WWE contract in the PPV.

The only other new episode for Friday was on The CW , as Dynasty saw Fallon (Elizabeth Gillies) and Blake (Grant Show) concocting a plot to beat Ben (Brett Tucker in a guest-starring role).

Alas, the plan was little seen by its intended audience, as the demo came in with an 0.0 and just 0.24 in total viewership.

More from Deadline Best of Deadline

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

‘Magnum P.I.’ Star Jay Hernandez Thanks Fans In Video For ‘Tremendous Effort’ To Get Show To NBC

Click here to read the full article. A jubilant Jay Hernandez (aka Magnum) took to Twitter today to thank fans for their efforts that resulted in a fifth season pickup of the former CBS crime drama by NBC. “Ok, I’m sure by now you have all heard the great news,” Hernandez said in the video. “Magnum P.I. got picked up for a fifth season. Thank you to the fans for the tremendous effort. I mean, you guys had petitions going, you got a billboard in Times Square. Because of all that noise you made, we now have a new home at...
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George Gershwin
Person
Brett Tucker
Person
Elizabeth Gillies
Deadline

James Cameron Says He May Not Direct ‘Avatar’ 4 & 5

As the world awaits the December premiere of Avatar: The Way Of Water, James Cameron’s sequel to the highest-grossing movie ever, comes word that Cameron may not direct the later two planned films in the series himself. “The Avatar films themselves are kind of all-consuming,” Cameron tells Empire in...
MOVIES
Deadline

Musician Carlos Santana Collapses On Stage During A Concert At The Pine Knob Music Theater In Michigan

Click here to read the full article. Famed guitarist Carlos Santana, 74, passed out on stage at a show in Clarkson, Michigan.  A video of the incident surfaced on social media where multiple concert goers posted video of the musician collapsing onstage at the Pine Knob Music Theater. He was back on his feet quickly, though as he can be seen still waving to fans as he was escorted offstage on a hospital gurney, and then the show was swiftly canceled. Guitar legend Carlos Santana passed out on stage at the Pine Knob Music Festival in Michigan — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) July 6,...
MICHIGAN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rerun#Friday Night Smackdown#Nbc#Wwe Smackdown#Combat#Abc#Cbs#Ppv#Bank#Guilds
Deadline

Ryan Stevens Harris’s ‘Moon Garden’, Scott Slone’s ‘Malibu Horror Story’ Head To U.K.’s Grimmfest

EXCLUSIVE: British genre festival Grimmfest has unveiled a first wave of films that will be showcased at its 2022 edition running October 6-9 in Manchester. They include U.S. titles Moon Garden by Ryan Stevens Harris, about a young girl struggling to awake from a coma who travels through a strange industrial landscape to consciousness and found footage, paranormal investigation tale Malibu Horror Story by Scott Slone.
MOVIES
Deadline

‘The Jackie Stiles Story’, A Portrait Of WNBA And College Basketball Star Featuring Both Triumph And Tragedy, Acquired By Virgil Films

EXCLUSIVE: Virgil Films has acquired worldwide rights to The Jackie Stiles Story, a basketball documentary blending triumph with elements of tragedy. At 5-foot-8, Stiles grew up in a Kansas town with 600 residents before becoming a force of nature on the court. She became a college All-American and set a scoring record while playing at a school far from the national spotlight, Southwest Missouri State. (Stiles said her father warned her against passing up scholarship offers from blue-chip colleges like Tennessee and the University of Connecticut.) In 2001, Stiles led Missouri State to the Final Four in 2001, with the Lady Bears beating teams like Rutgers, Washington, and Duke along the way.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
Deadline

January 6 Panel Sets Date For Next Hearing; Latest On WH Counsel Pat Cipollone’s Potential Deposition – Update

Click here to read the full article. UPDATED with next hearing date and more: The Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the United States Capitol said today that its next televised hearing will be Tuesday, July 12, starting at 10 a.m. ET/7 a.m. PT. NEXT HEARING: Tuesday, July 12th at 10:00am ET — January 6th Committee (@January6thCmte) July 5, 2022 Former White House Counsel Pat Cipollone was subpoenaed last week to testify before the Congressional committee investigating the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. The date listed on the subpoena for Cipollone’s deposition is July 6. In other words,...
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
WWE
NewsBreak
Sports
Deadline

Ovation TV Boards Viaplay & A+E Networks International Nordic Noir Spy Thriller Series ‘Red Election’

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Ovation TV has voted in favor of Nordic noir spy thriller series Red Election. The arts network has taken linear U.S. rights to the ten-part drama after a deal with A+E Networks International, which co-produces the series with streamer Viaplay and Swedish drama producer Mopar Studios. It will debut the series on August 6 at 7pm ET and run weekly through to October 8. Episodes will also be available on demand and through the Ovation NOW app.  The series — which stars Stephen Dillane (Game of Thrones), Lydia Leonard (Gentleman Jack), and James D’Arcy (Homeland) — is...
TV SERIES
Deadline

‘Stranger Things 4’ Writers Reveal Three Season Finale Moments That Were Improvised By The Actors

Click here to read the full article. WARNING, spoilers ahead: After Stranger Things 4 had its monster-sized, two-episode finale on Friday, the series’ writers took to Twitter to reveal three moments from that finale that weren’t in the script. At one point, Winona Ryder’s Joyce sees off David Harbour’s Hopper, who’s on his way to battle the prison’s Demogorgon. She asks him to be careful in his errand, noting that she doesn’t want to hold a second funeral for him. In that moment, they share a tender kiss. ‘Stranger Things’ Matt & Ross Duffer Dish Season Four Finale Death & Destruction And...
NFL
Deadline

Janai Norman Named New Co-Anchor For ‘Good Morning America’ On Saturday And Sunday

ABC News has named Janai Norman as the new co-anchor for Good Morning America on Saturday and Sunday. She will join co-anchors Whit Johnson and Eva Pilgrim. Norman has been hosting GMA‘s “Pop News” over the weekend. She started at the network as an intern at News One in 2011 and later became a multiplatform reporter in the D.C. bureau before becoming an overnight anchor for World News Now and America This Morning.
WORLD
Deadline

Graham Foy’s ‘The Maiden’, Sonja Orlewicz-Zakrzewska’s ‘Dolphin’ Among Karlovy Vary Project Prizewinners

The Karlovy Vary International Film Festival’s Eastern Promises industry strand has unveiled the winners of the five project showcases taking place within its auspices from July 3-5. This year’s edition presented 35 feature film projects across five selections, spanning Works in Progress, Works in Development – Feature Launch, First...
MOVIES
Deadline

Brad Pitt-Starrer ‘Bullet Train’ To Kick-Off Switzerland’s Locarno Film Festival, Lakeside Festival Unveils 75th Edition Selections, Juries

The Locarno Film Festival has announced the full line-up and juries for its 75th edition, which is due to unfold August 3-13. The festival will get a starry kick-off on August 3 with the international festival premiere of David Leitch’s action-comedy Bullet Train, starring Brad Pitt alongside an ensemble cast featuring Joey King, Michael Shannon, Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Sandra Bullock.
MOVIES
Deadline

‘Million Dollar Listing New York’ On Pause After Nine Seasons

Click here to read the full article. Don’t look for hot property on Million Dollar Listing New York: Bravo has paused production on the real estate show after nine seasons, Deadline has confirmed. Launched in 2013, the series was spinoff of Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles. It followed brokers Ryan Serhant and Frederik Eklund as they peddled pricey real estate in the Big Apple. Earlier this year, Eklund — also a star of the Los Angeles show — announced on Instagram that he was leaving the franchise. “I let Andy [Cohen], the producers and executives know last week how grateful I am,” he wrote....
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

‘Days Of Our Lives’ Star Kristian Alfonso Is Back – But It’s A New ‘Day’ In Her Career

Click here to read the full article. Kristian Alfonso isn’t Taylor Swift. The soap star claims she didn’t sing “We are never, ever, ever getting back together” when it came to her leave from Days of Our Lives. But now, there’s a twist to that story. Alfonso left Days in 2020 after a 37-year stint. Now, she’s returning, reprising her role of Hope Williams Brady in the Days offshoot Beyond Salem, which premieres July 11 on Peacock. It’s not a return, Alfonso insisted in an interview with Soap Opera Digest. “[Beyond Salem] is, I feel, a branch of it.” She added, ““I have seen online...
NFL
Deadline

Quadruple BAFTA-Winning ‘Stath Lets Flats’ Creator Jamie Demetriou Strikes BBC Studios Deal

Quadruple BAFTA-winning Stath Lets Flats creator Jamie Demetriou has struck a multi-year partnership with BBC Studios to co-develop and co-produce projects. Demetriou, one of the rising stars of British comedy who is featuring in Greta Gerwig’s Barbie and Disney+’s Pinocchio, will develop the shows for both BBC Studios and his own outfit People Day Limited.
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

Deadline

99K+
Followers
32K+
Post
40M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment Breaking News

 https://deadline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy