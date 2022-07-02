Friday Ratings: ‘WWE SmackDown’ Tops A Night Of Reruns As Summer Kicks In

Click here to read the full article.

It’s officially summertime, and while the livin’ may be easy, as George Gershwin once wrote, television is easing into the season with a slate filled with reruns.

ABC , CBS and NBC had their nights filled with repeats. In total viewership, a rerun of Blue Bloods on CBS eked out the night’s highest audience total with 2.69 million viewers.

WWE’s Friday Night SmackDown on Fox won the demo wars with an 0.5. The win comes slightly ahead of the July 4 weekend edition of its PPV extravaganza, Money In The Bank . That event streams live on Peacock this Saturday at 8 PM ET.

The final spot in the men’s Money in the Bank ladder match saw Madcap Moss beating Happy Corbin, Ezekiel, and The Miz. He’ll advance toward the chance at a WWE contract in the PPV.

The only other new episode for Friday was on The CW , as Dynasty saw Fallon (Elizabeth Gillies) and Blake (Grant Show) concocting a plot to beat Ben (Brett Tucker in a guest-starring role).

Alas, the plan was little seen by its intended audience, as the demo came in with an 0.0 and just 0.24 in total viewership.