ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manhattan, NY

Toddler falls to his death from 29th floor of Manhattan apartment building

By Curtis Brodner
1010WINS
1010WINS
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pNqOh_0gTAspCz00

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) -- A 3-year-old boy died after falling from the 29th floor of an East Harlem apartment building on Saturday, according to police.

The toddler fell from an apartment in the Taino Towers on E. 122nd Street near Third Avenue around 11 a.m. and landed on scaffolding, officials said.

EMS rushed the child to Harlem Hospital in critical condition, where he was later pronounced dead.

Police are still working to determine how the child fell and if an adult was present at the time.

Comments / 17

Sloan Banks
3d ago

A shame. Where were the parents? You live on the 29th floor and have furniture near a window a child can climb?! I was just talking to a guy about this today at lunch on Harlem.

Reply
4
Saphire P.
3d ago

This is ridiculous! Too many children deaths happening too often this year and it's only been 6 months! Something is not right! Are these children being murdered? Just a question??

Reply(1)
3
Jaylene Rosee
3d ago

This is why you have to pay attention to your kids more smh Rest In Peace to that sweet little soul who didn’t deserve it ❤️❤️🥺

Reply
4
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS New York

Man found stabbed to death in Manhattan park

NEW YORK -- Police are searching for answers after a man was found stabbed to death in a park on Manhattan's West Side. It happened just before 5 a.m. Tuesday near Christopher Street in Hudson River Greenway Park. Investigators say the 34-year-old victim was sleeping on a bench when he...
MANHATTAN, NY
Daily News

Homeless man stabbed to death while sleeping in Manhattan park

A homeless man was stabbed to death as he slept in a Manhattan park early Tuesday, police said. The 34-year-old victim was stabbed in the stomach in Hudson River Greenway park near West and Christopher Sts. in the West Village at about 4:40 a.m. Medics rushed the victim to Bellevue Hospital, but he couldn’t be saved. His name was not immediately released. No arrests have been made, and a ...
MANHATTAN, NY
fox5ny.com

Deadly shooting at Brooklyn bodega

NEW YORK - Two men were killed in a triple shooting at a Brooklyn Bodega on July 4th. The NYPD says it happened around 11:30 p.m. in East New York. Officers responded to a 911 call of a man shot. When they got there they found the victim dead with a gunshot wound to the head.
BROOKLYN, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Manhattan, NY
Crime & Safety
City
New York City, NY
Manhattan, NY
Accidents
State
New York State
City
Manhattan, NY
fox5ny.com

4 people shot at Queens holiday cookout

NEW YORK - Four people who were enjoying a July 4th cookout in the Springfield Gardens section of Queens were hit by gunfire. The NYPD says it happened around 10:15 p.m. on 137th Ave. The group was having a BBQ cookout when at least one person opened fire on the group.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Apartment Building#East Harlem#Toddler#Accident#Ems#Harlem Hospital
Daily News

Bronx man, 62, dies in friend’s arms, was dancing bystander killed in wave of July 4th gun violence: ‘Frenzy’ of shots and firecrackers

First he danced on the sidewalk, and then he died there. A beloved Bronx man celebrating the Fourth of July was killed by a stray bullet to the chest while hanging outside his apartment, leaving devastated friends angry and scared. John Edwards, 62, passed away in his best friend’s arms on a Belmont sidewalk still covered a day later with bloody refuse and discarded rubber gloves from the ...
BRONX, NY
fox5ny.com

3 shot in Bronx, 1 dies

NEW YORK - A 62-year-old Bronx man died in a triple shooting on July 4th. The NYPD says it happened just before 10:30 p.m. on Prospect Ave. Officers responded to a 911 call and found John Edwards with a gunshot wound to his chest. EMS rushed him to Saint Barnabas Hospital but it was too late to save his life.
BRONX, NY
1010WINS

VIDEO: 3 teens sought in e-bike burglary inside Bronx home

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) -- The NYPD is searching for three teens wanted in connection to an e-bike burglary that occurred inside a Bronx home, according to authorities. It happened just after 2 a.m. on Thursday, June 16, the suspects gained entry inside of the home of a 34-year-old woman located in the vicinity of East 224 Street and Carpenter Avenue in Edenwald by cutting a chain to her driveway, officials said.
BRONX, NY
PIX11

Man, 62, fatally shot in Bronx drive-by shooting, police say

BELMONT, the Bronx (PIX11) — A 62-year-old man was fatally shot in the chest during a drive-by shooting in the Bronx Monday night, police said. Cops said the victim was outside talking to two young men near 2431 Prospect Avenue in Belmont at around 10:30 p.m. when someone drove up and opened fire, killing him. […]
BRONX, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS New York

2 dead, 1 wounded after Brooklyn deli shooting

NEW YORK -- Two people were killed and one was injured overnight in a shooting in East New York, Brooklyn. It happened around 11:30 p.m. Monday inside Spring Creek Deli on Loring Avenue. Police said a 21-year-old man died at the scene, and a 23-year-old was pronounced dead at Brookdale Hospital. An 18-year-old was also listed in critical condition. One suspect has been taken into custody. The NYPD responded to 11 shootings overnight, with 18 people shot and three killed.
BROOKLYN, NY
CBS New York

Box truck slams into parked cars on Brooklyn street

NEW YORK -- A box truck crash left behind a trail of destruction early Monday in Brooklyn. It appears the box truck lost control and slammed into a line of parked cars. It happened at Bedford Avenue and Kings Highway in Midwood. Rescue crews pulled the driver from the crushed cab of the truck. They were taken to the hospital in critical condition. No one else was injured. 
BROOKLYN, NY
Hudson Valley Post

Road Rage Incident on I-84 Leaves Former Ketcham Student Dead

A 22-year-old Wappingers man with a passion for cars is dead along with another Hudson Valley man after police say they stopped on I-84 to argue after a road rage incident. New York State Police are investigating the tragic accident that has left two Hudson Valley men dead and another injured. According to investigators, the operators of two vehicles traveling on I-84 over the weekend stopped to confront each other when the horrific accident occurred.
NBC New York

Deadly NYC Dispute Ends With Man Stabbed in Head Multiple Times, Cops Say; 3 Arrested

Three men are facing charges in connection to a deadly incident in which a 32-year-old man died after being stabbed in the head multiple times in Queens, police said. According to the NYPD, at around 3:12 a.m. Saturday, officers responded to a 911 call of a dispute at the corner of 98 Street and Roosevelt Avenue. Once officers arrived, a man was discovered with multiple stab wounds to the head and a 32-year-old woman with a laceration to her left arm.
QUEENS, NY
1010WINS

1010WINS

New York City, NY
33K+
Followers
11K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from NYC.

 https://www.audacy.com/1010wins

Comments / 0

Community Policy