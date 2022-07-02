Toddler falls to his death from 29th floor of Manhattan apartment building

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) -- A 3-year-old boy died after falling from the 29th floor of an East Harlem apartment building on Saturday, according to police.

The toddler fell from an apartment in the Taino Towers on E. 122nd Street near Third Avenue around 11 a.m. and landed on scaffolding, officials said.

EMS rushed the child to Harlem Hospital in critical condition, where he was later pronounced dead.

Police are still working to determine how the child fell and if an adult was present at the time.