27 Feared Dead in South China Sea After Storm Snaps Ship in Half

By Josh Fiallo
 3 days ago
Twenty-seven people remain missing after an engineering ship split in two while sailing through a typhoon in the South China Sea on Saturday, local authorities say. The Hong...

Four Hikers Die in Italy After Being Hit by Alpine Glacier Chunk

Four hikers died in Italy on Sunday after a piece of an Alpine glacier broke off and slid down a mountainside, crashing into more than a dozen people, the Associated Press reported. According to Italian state television, seven others were wounded, one of whom is in critical condition. The Alpine rescue service tweeted that the segment detached near Punta Rocca, which is on the path that people usually use to reach the summit. While it is unclear what made the chunk of the glacier break off, a spokesperson for the Alpine rescue service told state television that Italy’s recent heatwave may have contributed to the event. According to a tweet from the National Alpine and Cave Rescue Corps, a search including rescue dogs and at least five helicopters is currently underway.
International Business Times

China Signals Resolve On Senkakus Dispute: Sends Warship To 'Watch Over' Russian Frigate

China has reportedly sent a frigate to "chase away" a Russian warship hovering outside the disputed Senkaku Islands in the East China Sea. The move hints at Beijing's resolve to claim its right over the Tokyo-controlled islands, called Diaoyu Islands in China. According to the Japanese Defense Ministry, the Chinese...
19 Die After Bus Slides Into a Ravine in Pakistan

At least 19 people died and 12 were wounded after a passenger bus fell into a ravine in Pakistan, the Associated Press reported. According to government officials, the bus slid off of a mountainous road on Sunday amid intense rain. Mahtab Shah, an assistant administrator for the district of Shirani in the Baluchistan province, said that the vehicle, which was carrying around 35 passengers, slid approximately 200 feet into the ravine. Television footage shows rescue workers helping passengers, some of whom are covered in blood, and a medical superintendent at a nearby hospital said that many of the injured individuals are in critical condition. Given the amount of dilapidated infrastructure, road-related fatalities are common in Pakistan. Last month, 22 people died after a van fell into a ravine.
The New York Times

They Inhabited Separate Worlds in Taiwan. Decades Later, They Collided in a California Church.

People bring flowers to Geneva Presbyterian Church in Laguna Woods, Calif., May 15, 2022, after a shooting occurred there. (Mark Abramson/The New York Times) David Chou and Pastor Billy Chang spent their whole lives forging parallel paths. They were born in early 1950s Taiwan, grew up just miles apart during martial law and later rebuilt their lives in the United States.
International Business Times

Australia Commits To Pacific Islands Defence Training As China Plans Rival Meet

Australia will set up a defence school to train Pacific island militaries, Canberra's new Pacific minister said, amid mounting competition for security ties in the region and as China lays plans for a rival meeting to next month's Pacific Islands Forum. Australia will double its funding for aerial surveillance of...
The Independent

Taiwan scrambles jets to warn off 29 Chinese planes in its air defence zone

Taiwan on Tuesday scrambled combat aircraft to warn away a fleet of 29 Chinese jets, including bombers, that entered its air defence zone in the largest incursion since late May.The Chinese mission included 17 fighters and six H-6 bombers as well as electronic warfare, early warning, antisubmarine and aerial refuelling aircraft, Taiwan’s defence ministry said. While the bombers flew south of the island and into the Pacific ocean, some jets flew northeast of the Pratas, according to officials.Besides scramblig aircraft to warn away the Chinese jets, Taiwan also deployed missile systems to monitor the developments and issued radio warnings.Beijing...
The Independent

Myanmar hosts 1st regional meeting since army takeover

Myanmar's military government on Monday hosted the first high-level regional meeting since the army took power last year with China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi and counterparts from Mekong Delta nations. State broadcaster MRTV reported that Wang met with his colleagues from Myanmar, Laos, Thailand, Cambodia and Vietnam at the Lancang-Mekong...
AFP

Fresh Covid outbreaks put millions under lockdown in China

Tens of millions of people were under lockdown across China on Wednesday and businesses in a major tourist city were forced to close as fresh Covid-19 clusters sparked fears of wider restrictions. The outbreaks and official response have dashed hopes that China would move away from the strict virus curbs seen earlier this year, when its hardline zero-Covid policy saw tens of millions forced to stay home for weeks.
americanmilitarynews.com

Philippines protests new Chinese ‘swarming’ in South China Sea

This article was originally published by Radio Free Asia and is reprinted with permission. The Philippines said Thursday it had filed a new diplomatic protest against Beijing over the alleged return of a massive Chinese fleet operating “illegally” around Whitsun Reef, within Manila’s exclusive economic zone in the South China Sea.
TheDailyBeast

No, China is Not Trying to Take Over the Moon, Spokesman Says

Over the weekend, American NASA Administrator Bill Nelson gave an interview to a German newspaper in which he warned, “We must be very concerned that China is landing on the moon and saying: ‘It’s ours now and you stay out,’” prompting a dissenting response from a Chinese foreign ministry spokesman. “This is not the first time that the head of the U.S. National Aeronautics and Space Administration has ignored the facts and spoken irresponsibly about China,” Zhao Lijian told Reuters. “The U.S. side has constantly constructed a smear campaign against China’s normal and reasonable outer space endeavors, and China firmly opposes such irresponsible remarks.” China made its first lunar landing with an uncrewed mission in 2013. Last year, a top Chinese scientist said the country is aiming to send astronauts to the moon for the first time by 2030.
BBC

North Korea claims Covid arrived on 'alien things' near border

North Korea's Covid outbreak began with citizens touching "alien things" that had fallen near its South Korea border, state media in Pyongyang has claimed. Citizens were urged to be vigilant around objects that may have blown across the border from the South. For years activists in the South have flown...
TheDailyBeast

Egypt Closes Red Sea Beaches After Freak Shark Attacks Kill Two Women

Egypt closed its beaches along the Red Sea through the weekend after two women were killed in shark attacks, Reuters reported. The bodies of a 68-year-old Austrian woman and Romanian tourist in her forties were found within hours of one another. According to sources, the two victims were attacked within just 600 meters—or around 1/3 of a mile—of one another, off the coast of Sahl Hasheesh. A source told the Associated Press that officials at a private hospital had attempted to save the 68-year-old Austrian woman, who had lost an arm and a leg in the attack, but her blood pressure had fallen from too much blood loss. The woman, who has not been named, had been living in Egypt for years, according to Reuters. In a statement released on Sunday, the Egyptian Ministry of the Environment said that a committee was investigating the attacks and that all activity in the surrounding area had been paused.
