The cause of yesterday morning’s two-alarm house fire on Eighth Avenue in Haverhill is being ruled “accidental,” but officially undetermined. Haverhill Fire Chief Robert M. O’Brien and state Fire Marshal Peter J. Ostroskey said in a joint statement yesterday afternoon the official cause will remain undetermined, but investigators found improper disposal of smoking materials and overloaded extension cords as potential factors. They explained, “Because investigators were unable to rule out all but one possible cause, the fire will remain officially undetermined, but they found no evidence of an intentionally set fire.” The fire began on the rear deck of the home.

HAVERHILL, MA ・ 19 HOURS AGO