AKRON, Ohio — The City of Akron implemented a curfew for downtown starting Monday night following a day of protests over the shooting and killing of Jayland Walker. The curfew will be in place for downtown Akron between 9 p.m. to 6 a.m., and the curfew will remain in effect until Mayor Dan Horrigan issues another order to lift it.

AKRON, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO