Graham, TX

Our Daily Bread free meal program to begin next week

By editor@grahamleader.com
Graham Leader
 3 days ago

This Wednesday, First United Methodist Church will kick off its Our Daily Bread program at the church, providing a free hot meal and take-home sack supper every day until the beginning of August. Similar to last year, the program will be held inside and will not be offering a curbside pickup...

