ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Graham, TX

Graham hosting Independence Day events Monday

By editor@grahamleader.com
Graham Leader
 3 days ago

The city of Graham will be celebrating Independence Day with a full showing of events Monday. The Kiwanis Pancake breakfast, Independence Day honors, Independence Day parade, Chalk the Walk and Fourth at the Fields fireworks display will make for a day of activities in Graham. Events will be held...

www.grahamleader.com

Comments / 1

Related
newschannel6now.com

RECAP: Fourth in the Falls Freedom Fest

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A dazzling fireworks show, a live concert featuring Blue Water Highway and Jason Boland & The Stragglers, and an explosive ordinance disposal demonstration were all highlights at the 2022 Fourth in the Falls Freedom Fest. Let’s take a look back at our Facebook Live coverage...
WICHITA FALLS, TX
Texoma's Homepage

Local farm holds 4th of July celebration

CLAY COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — Early Fourth of July celebrations started at Kings Good Vineyard and Berry Farm with a fundraiser for Holy Family Classical Academy’s upcoming school year. “This is a general fundraiser for our school. It’s just a good opportunity for families to come and get together during the summer and you know have […]
CLAY COUNTY, TX
Texoma's Homepage

WFFD battles two overnight house fires

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls Fire Department battled two house fires early Tuesday morning. On July 5 at 3:29 a.m. the WFFD was alerted to a fire at 1416 N. 8th Street. When crews arrived there was not smoke showing at the residence. When crews went in to investigate the home they located […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Firework cancellations across the Big Country

BIG COUNTRY, Texas (BigCountryHomepage.com) – The Big Country is no stranger to fire danger and devastation this year. Because the spring and summer has been so hot, dry and windy, fire danger remains high and multiple Big Country counties have banned fireworks altogether. Here is a list of areas without fireworks this Independence Day: Taylor […]
CALLAHAN COUNTY, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Young County, TX
Local
Texas Government
Local
Texas Society
City
Graham, TX
Graham, TX
Government
The Community News

Sunday night shooting strikes Aledo residence

Parker County Sheriff‘s investigators are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying and locating suspects involved in a residential shooting which occurred Sunday evening, July 3. Parker County Sheriff Russ Authier said more than one dozen people were in attendance at a birthday party in the 100-block of Meadow...
ALEDO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Independence Day#Parade#Localevent#Local Life#Volunteers#The First Baptist Church
CBS DFW

Parker County Sheriff seeks assistance from public after shooting

ALEDO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - Suspects remain unidentified after a shooting near a birthday party in Aledo on July 3.At around 11:30 p.m., attendees said they heard several 'pops' outside the home, initially thinking the sounds were from fireworks.There were several bullet holes in the exterior walls and inside the home, located at the 100 block of Meadow Lane. Parker County Sheriff Russ Authier said there were over a dozen people in attendance at the birthday party.No injuries were reported and the case is still under investigation.The sheriff's office asks that anyone with information regarding the identity and location of the suspects to contact Parker County Sheriff's Office at 817-594-8845 or Parker County Crime Stoppers at 817-599-5555. Crime Stoppers will pay up to a $1,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the suspects involved. Tips may also be submitted online at www.parkercountysheriff.netunder the tip411 link. 
PARKER COUNTY, TX
texomashomepage.com

Another human smuggling arrest made in Wichita County

WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — Troopers with the Texas Department of Public Safety have made yet another arrest for human smuggling, the third such arrest in the first five days of July 2022. Brandon Hernandez-Jimenez remains in the Wichita County Jail on a detainer warrant from Immigration and Customs Enforcement.
WICHITA COUNTY, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Festival
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
Texoma's Homepage

Heatwave sparks one-man crime wave, police say

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — With temperatures blazing, air conditioners are flying off the shelves, sometimes without passing through the checkout stand, and Wichita Falls police say many of those are the result of a one-man crime wave during the current heat wave. They have charged Travelle Mason with another theft of an air conditioner and […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
wbrc.com

18-month-old revived after being found unresponsive in swimming pool

IOWA PARK, Texas (KAUZ/Gray News) – A parent revived an 18-month-old boy who almost drowned in Texas Thursday, according to the Wichita County Sheriff’s Office. KAUZ reports deputies responded to the Iowa Park Clinic around 9:30 a.m. Witnesses told authorities the toddler was found unresponsive in a swimming...
IOWA PARK, TX
Graham Leader

How the Steers’ district opponents fared last season, Sweetwater

This story is part three of a series looking back on how the Steers future district opponents fared in 2021. With the Graham Steers facing a brand new slate of district opponents in District 3-4A Division II, there will be several new and old opponents meeting the Steers on the field when the district schedule opens Oct. 7 against Wichita Falls Hirschi. The Huskies are a familiar opponent having played the Steers in the non-district schedule over the past several years. Midland Greenwood and Snyder are teams that the Steers met last season. The Steers and Sweetwater have not met on the football field since 2017.
GRAHAM, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy