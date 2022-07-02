ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Report: Cristiano Ronaldo asks to leave Manchester United

By Joe Prince-Wright
NBC Sports
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCristiano Ronaldo has reportedly asked to leave Manchester United if they receive a suitable offer for him this summer. Ronaldo, 37, has been linked with moves to several top teams in recent weeks as doubts persisted over whether or not he would fit into the system of new Manchester United manager...

soccer.nbcsports.com

Comments / 1

Related
CBS Sports

Here We Go: Manchester United busy as Ronaldo asks out, Barcelona not giving up on Lewandowski, more

There is not a moment of pause in a transfer market full of surprises and twists, so let's dive into our latest news and notes. Manchester United are making news for Cristiano Ronaldo's desire to leave the club (they insist he's not for sale) and his absence from training, but they're also finally active on the market as Erik ten Hag begins to leave his fingerprints on the squad. The club this week is working on making Christian Eriksen from Brentford and Tyrell Malacia from Feyenoord their first signings. Eriksen has verbally agreed to a contract that will keep him at Old Trafford until June 2025. The Dutch left back, meanwhile, will cost €15 million, plus €2 million in add-ons. United might not be done as negotiations continue for Frenkie de Jong with optimism. The agreement with Barcelona is imminent for €65 million guaranteed fee and they're waiting to discuss the variable part with €20 million in add-ons. Once that hurdle is cleared, it'll be down to negotiating personal terms with de Jong. Ajax defender Lisandro Martinez is also on ten Hag's list as he's obviously familiar with his work.
MLS
NBC Sports

Group B – 2022 World Cup: Schedule, times, teams, rankings

With England, the USMNT, Wales and Iran placed together in Group B, this is an absolutely blockbuster group brimming with narratives. Can the Three Lions take care of business with minimum fuss? Or will the USMNT, Wales and Iran cause upsets as their solid units all have talented attackers who can win a game in just one moment?
UEFA
BBC

Transfer news: Chelsea could make Ronaldo move

Chelsea are considering a move for Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo, who has informed the Old Trafford club he wants to leave this summer. (Athletic - subscription required), external. The 37-year-old is also willing to take a significant pay cut to his £500,000-a-week deal at United. (Independent), external. Meanwhile,...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cristiano Ronaldo
Person
Romelu Lukaku
Person
Robert Lewandowski
Person
Thomas Tuchel
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Manchester United#Barcelona#Times#Sky Sports#The Red Devils#Europeans#Portuguese#Athletic#Napoli#Legenda
Yardbarker

Man Utd defender to leave the club after training ground bust-up

Seven senior players have already left Manchester United this summer, with further departures expected as Erik ten Hag continues to revamp the squad. The new manager inherited a bloated group and six players left on free transfers, including Paul Pogba, Nemanja Matic and Edinson Cavani. Tyrell Malacia, the Feyenoord left-back,...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
Soccer
FC Barcelona
NewsBreak
Sports
Soccer
A.S. Roma F.C.
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
F.C. Bayern Munich
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
Yardbarker

Departing Juventus player edges closer towards La Liga side

After ending his five-year collaboration with Juventus, Federico Bernardeschi has now embraced the free agents market. The winger failed to reach an agreement with the management over a renewal, and the two parties decided to part ways following a mostly underwhelming stint. Yesterday, we reported that two La Liga sides...
SOCCER

Comments / 0

Community Policy