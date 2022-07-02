Tropical Storm Warning in effect for North Carolina as Tropical Storm Colin forms off Carolina coast

RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) — Much of the North Carolina coast is under a tropical storm warning, according to the Office of Governor Roy Cooper.

Tropical Storm Colin quickly took form alongside the South Carolina coast on Friday night. As a result, Tropical Storm Warnings have been issued all across much of North Carolina’s coast.

Tropical Storm Colin is expected to move northeastward, before ultimately moving offshore and away from the state sometime Sunday evening.

“This storm that formed quickly and rather unexpectedly is a reminder that we all need to be prepared and vigilant during hurricane season,” said Governor Roy Cooper. “If you are enjoying the holiday weekend at the coast, keep a close eye on the weather and be sure to follow directions from local officials and lifeguards.”

The impacts of the storm are expected to be felt later in the day Saturday and throughout Sunday alongside the North Carolina coast.

Heavy downpours are anticipated, as well as sustained winds of 20-35 mph. There is also the potential of gusts of up to 40-45 mph that could lead to damage caused by fallen tree limbs.

Rainfall amounts of 1-3 inches could lead to flash flooding throughout the coast on both Saturday and Sunday.

Rip currents are also an increased risk but little-to-no storm surge impacts are anticipated. Isolated tornadoes are also a possibility associated with the tropical storm.

The Office of the Governor released the following statement:

“ Now is the time to make sure your family is prepared for hurricane season. Visit ReadyNC.gov to learn how to prepare your family emergency supply kit, and make sure you Know Your Zone , if you live in one of 20 North Carolina coastal counties with pre-determined coastal evacuation zones.

North Carolina’s Hurricane Guide , available in English and Spanish, is full of good information about how you can stay informed and get prepared for hurricanes and tropical storms. “

