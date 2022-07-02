ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

If men had babies, they wouldn't stand for this decision

By Lou Matz
The Stockton Record
The Stockton Record
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PcgTf_0gTArHfq00

In reading the Supreme Court’s judgment about the constitutionality of Mississippi’s law that makes abortion illegal after fifteen weeks, the majority’s legal reasoning was peripheral to a more basic and uncontestable fact: if men bore, and were the principal caretakers of, children, they would never allow the government or courts to control decisions about their bodies that would be so fatefully consequential for their lives. Men adamantly oppose limited governmental regulation in a far less personal and consequential realm—the possession of guns.

Contrary to the Roe v Wade decision, the majority concluded that there is no constitutional right to an abortion and that abortion laws should therefore be decided by the individual states. The consequence is that states can eliminate a woman’s right over her body and future, and many states will.

The majority of the Supreme Court reasoned that there is no mention of the right to abortion in the Constitution and that it is not part of the concept of ‘ordered liberty’ in the 14th Amendment that can be ‘deemed fundamental.’ And why can’t a woman’s right to make the most momentous decision in her life about her body, health, and future be ‘deemed fundamental’? Simply because it was not a legal right in 1868 when the 14th Amendment was passed.

But this reasoning is absurd. It makes sacred the patriarchal past when women had no voice in the political process and only had legal standing through their husbands. The Court wrongly assumed that fundamental rights guaranteed in the 14th Amendment’s liberty clause can be established objectively only by looking to the ‘Nation’s history and tradition.’ This is colossally circular reasoning since our Nation’s history and tradition prohibited women, among others, from participating in our Nation’s history and traditions.

The Supreme Court’s attempt to isolate the right to an abortion morally from other individual liberties established later by the Court—such as the right of African-Americans to attend desegrated schools, the right to contraception, the right to interracial marriage, the right to non-heterosexual sex, and the right to gay marriage—is utterly unconvincing. How can these rights be legally supported since they, too, have not been part of the Nation’s history and tradition? In his concurring opinion, Clarence Thomas acknowledged this logical implication. The Court focused only on the legal past and not on the moral and legal progress in the 20th and 21st centuries.

Finally, the reasoning is obviously partisan since, contrary to the Roe decision, it does not give an even-handed consideration to the conflicting moral principles that make the issue of abortion such a contentious moral issue — the right of the women to make decisions about childbearing and her future health and life versus the right to life of a potential person (note that a fetus is genetically human, but that does not mean that they are automatically legal and moral ‘persons’). What the Court has done is to give states the authority to disregard entirely the mother’s well-being since states can legally ban abortion upon fertilization. And although Roe’s legal dividing line of viability—when a fetus can exist independently of the mother—can be rationally contested, I think it might be the most non-arbitrary time during pregnancy to allow a woman to terminate a pregnancy since viability is far more morally relevant than the appearance of a heart beat or sentience.

Given the exceptionally weak nature of the majority’s reasoning, it is difficult to avoid the conclusion that, contrary to the Court’s conservatives’ public repudiation of judicial activism, it has privately imposed its moral (and likely religious) beliefs on the country by taking away the constitutional right of woman to an abortion and by potentially conferring unconditional value on the developing fetus.

However, this absolute value cannot be morally defended. For it is a biological fact that an embryo and fetus cannot exist without a woman to bear it, and a fetus cannot become a functioning human being without the help of actual existing persons, usually women. Were human pregnancy brief, were it without actual physical, psychological and familial consequences, and were humans independent at birth, then giving a fetus the legal right to life would be rationally justifiable. But bearing and raising the human species is totally unlike this.

Those who dissented against the majority opinion are right—the Court’s decision to take away a constitutional right to an abortion will make women less free and equal. As in the pre-Roe era, without a guaranteed liberty to choose, women will suffer and die and experience economic disadvantages, especially the poor.

Other than perhaps some of the liberties guaranteed in the First Amendment, I cannot think of a more fundamental human right than a woman’s liberty to make what the dissenters characterized as the ‘most personal and consequential of all life decisions.’

There can be little doubt that were men child bearers and the principal child rearers, they would never stand for any governmental or court intrusion whatsoever.

Lou Matz is an aging basketball player and professor of philosophy at University of the Pacific.

Comments / 2

Related
BBC

Roe v Wade: Mississippi judge refuses to block abortion ban

A judge in Mississippi has rejected a request from the state's only abortion clinic to temporarily block a ban on almost all abortions. It means that - providing there are no further legal developments - the ban will take effect on Thursday with the clinic closing the day before. The...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
The Conversation U.S.

Roe overturned: What you need to know about the Supreme Court abortion decision

After half a century, Americans’ constitutional right to get an abortion has been overturned by the Supreme Court. The ruling in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization – handed down on June 24, 2022 – has far-reaching consequences. The Conversation asked Nicole Huberfeld and Linda C. McClain, health law and constitutional law experts at Boston University, to explain what just happened, and what happens next. What did the Supreme Court rule? The Supreme Court decided by a 6-3 majority to uphold Mississippi’s ban on abortion after 15 weeks of pregnancy. In doing so, the majority opinion overturned two key decisions protecting access to...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Fox News

After Dobbs ruling, pro-life Republicans want 'forced birth' for women: Washington Post columnist

Abortion activists who’ve labeled their opponents "forced birthers" were "proved correct," when the Court overturned Roe v. Wade, Washington Post columnist Jennifer Rubin proclaimed. The formerly conservative columnist defended "abortion rights advocates" using the pejorative term to illustrate "abortion foes" allegedly having "disturbing indifference" to women and "aspiring cruelty"...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
Local
Mississippi Government
BBC

Roe v Wade: The world reacts to US abortion ruling

The US Supreme Court's overturning of the constitutional right to abortion is being felt in countries across the world, where activists on both sides of the debate have been explaining what it means to them. Our correspondents in Italy, El Salvador, India, Ireland and Canada report on the reverberations being...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Daily Mail

A whopping 86% of Democratic lobbyists say they believe Joe Biden's rhetoric on inflation has been 'ineffective'

A whopping 86 percent of Democratic lobbyists said they believed that President Joe Biden's rhetoric on inflation has been 'ineffective.'. Punchbowl News reported the results Tuesday of a survey they conducted with polling firm Locust Street Group in which the leading professionals of K Street lobbying firms were asked their views on current affairs.
BUSINESS
Salon

“We’re going to get these guys”: Candid Trump family documentary video obtained by Jan. 6 committee

Newly revealed video footage shows how close British filmmaker Alex Holder got to the Trump family in the lead-up to the January 6th insurrection. The family allowed Holder to gain exclusive access to them and the former president's inner circle in the period between the 2020 election and the attack on the U.S. Capitol, and Politico obtained a new trailer for the upcoming documentary "Unprecedented," which will stream on the Discovery+ network.
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Rights#Abortion Issues#Abortion Laws#Politics Federal#Politics Judicial#The Supreme Court#Husba
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
The Independent

‘It was really devastating’: South Dakota’s only abortion clinic halts procedures as Supreme Court decides fate of Roe

The only abortion clinic in South Dakota has said it is halting all procedures until the Supreme Court decides the future of Roe v Wade.In an announcement that deeply saddened activists who had fought to defend access to abortion in one of the nation’s battlefields for reproductive rights, Planned Parenthood said procedures at its facility in Sioux Falls were “paused”. It said its clinics in Wisconsin were not booking appointments after 25 June.Meanwhile, the news was celebrated by South Dakota’s deeply conservative governor, Kristi Noem, 50, who has been at the forefront of efforts to turn her state into one...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
The Guardian

I read the 1973 Roe v Wade ruling to see what we lost. Everyone should

As one more reminder of what we’ve lost, the text of the 1973 Roe v Wade ruling is unlikely to console us. Even so, I recommend downloading the pdf. In the wake of its overturning, this beautifully written document – which reads like a long form essay – is not only interesting in itself but now seems like another sign of how much has changed over the last half century, in this case for the worse.
U.S. POLITICS
Fox News

Abortion restrictions following Dobbs v. Jackson are 'slavery', prohibited by '13th Amendment': MSNBC blogger

A new piece from The ReidOut blogger Ja’han Jones insisted that the pro-abortion movement stop beating around the bush and refer to abortion bans as "slavery." Jones began his Wednesday article mentioning how the pro-life movement disguises itself in positive sounding language in order to pursue their agenda. "The debate over abortion is plagued by euphemisms that favor the anti-abortion movement. The most obvious example of this is the term ‘pro-life,’ the nonsensical term anti-abortion activists have adopted to sanitize their stance against bodily autonomy."
WOMEN'S HEALTH
BBC

Roe v Wade: Inside an Arkansas abortion clinic on its last day

There was a palpable change in the atmosphere at an abortion clinic in Little Rock, Arkansas the morning the Supreme Court overturned Roe v Wade. That was the moment everything turned upside down. The doors at the end of the hallway that leads to the patient area were instantly shut...
ARKANSAS STATE
MSNBC

We need to call abortion bans what they are: Slavery

The debate over abortion is plagued by euphemisms that favor the anti-abortion movement. The most obvious example of this is the term “pro-life,” the nonsensical term anti-abortion activists have adopted to sanitize their stance against bodily autonomy. But today, with abortion rights being rescinded across the country, it’s more important than ever that we call restrictions on this vital procedure what they actually are: slavery.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
The Stockton Record

The Stockton Record

3K+
Followers
803
Post
381K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Stockton, CA from Stockton Record.

 http://recordnet.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy