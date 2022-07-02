ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Pennsylvania Announces Funding To Support Pregnant And Postpartum Women With Substance Use Disorder

 3 days ago

Photo Credit: Abbat1

By Mike Lynn

On Thursday, the Department of Drug and Alcohol Programs (DDAP) announced the availability of funding intended to suit the needs of pregnant and postpartum women with substance use disorders.

According to the DDAP, $3 million in funding for qualifying entities. Approximately three to five grants totaling up to $600,000 each will be awarded to qualifying entities to help provide services, streamline care, and meet the needs of pregnant and postpartum women with substance use disorder. As well as connect with the most appropriate resources to reach long-term recovery.

“We are deeply committed to the health and well-being of mothers and children across the commonwealth,” said Secretary Jen Smith. “Meeting the needs of this vulnerable population requires a collaborative approach across the health care system, and this funding will help assure that they are directly connected with services to help them, and their newborn or soon-to-be newborn, thrive.”

The grants are part of $59 million in federal funding awarded to Pennsylvania through the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration’s (SAMHSA) Substance Abuse Prevention and Treatment Block Grant Program.

Eligible applicants can find the project summary and budget on the Funding Opportunities page of the DDAP website. All applications must be submitted via email to RA-DAGrantsMgmt@pa.gov by 11:59 PM on Friday, July 29.

Applications will be competitively reviewed and scored based upon the applicant’s adherence to the funding announcement guidelines. Timely submission to DDAP will also be another factor.

If you have any questions regarding the grant and application process should be sent to RA-DAGrantsMgmt@pa.gov.

Brandon N Tina
3d ago

waste of money, tired of using taxpayer money for people who choose to do drugs regardless of the reason!!

