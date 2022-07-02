ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Report: Cavaliers sign Darius Garland to 5-year, $193 million max extension

By Mitch Spinell
92.3 The Fan
92.3 The Fan
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bjfsV_0gTApl1w00

CLEVELAND, Ohio (92.3 The Fan) - ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported on Saturday that the Cleveland Cavaliers were signing All-Star guard Darius Garland to a 5-year, $193 million designated rookie contract extension.

The deal - which, according to Wojnarowski, could worth as much as $231 million - would be the largest deal in franchise history.

Garland, 22, is coming off his third NBA season and first in which the former lottery pick out of Vanderbilt (fifth overall, 2019) received an All-Star nod. Garland shot 46.2% from the field and 38.3% from the 3-point line over a career-high 68 games during the 2021-22 campaign. He also averaged 21.7 points, 8.6 assists, and 1.3 steals per contest, and was a finalist in the NBA's Most Improved Player voting.

In his three years with Cleveland, Garland has averaged 17.4 points, 2.6 rebounds, 6.2 assists, and 1.1 steals per game, along with a 44.3 shooting percentage (37.8% from beyond the arc).

Garland also helped the Cavs drastically improve from 22 wins (during the 2020-21 season) to 44, along with a berth in the NBA Play-In Tournament in which the Cavs fell short of reaching the postseason.

Garland is supermax eligible if he makes one of the All-NBA first, second or third teams twice.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Carlos Boozer's Son Is Dominating: NBA World Reacts

More and more sons of former NBA players are starting to emerge on the recruiting trail. Cameron Boozer, the 14-year-old son of former NBA and Duke star Carlos Boozer, appears to be one of the top prospects in all of basketball. "6’9 Cameron Boozer ( @boozer_cameron ) is only 14...
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Gary Payton II Sends A Message To His Doubters After He Left The Warriors: “Simply Did It Because They Said It Couldn't Be Done, Then I Went Beyond”

Gary Payton II has seen his whole world change in a matter of a year. Just last offseason, the Golden State Warriors had waived him and he was considering joining the team as a video coordinator as he wasn't getting a roster spot anywhere. Thankfully for Payton, it didn't come to that as the team claimed him off waivers before the season started.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Basketball
Cleveland, OH
Sports
Local
Ohio Sports
Cleveland, OH
Basketball
City
Cleveland, OH
FOXBusiness

Ohio State QB C.J. Stroud gets $150,000 Mercedes-Benz SUV in NIL deal

Talk about scoring a touchdown. Canton, Ohio's Sarchione Auto Gallery has inked a name, image, likeness (NIL) deal with Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud that will see the Heisman Trophy finalist cruising around in a variety of high-end vehicles through the upcoming season. Stroud led the team to an 11-2...
CANTON, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Darius Garland
College Football HQ

Surprising reason why UCLA joined the Big Ten

USC and UCLA caused the latest seismic shift in college football realignment by announcing they will join the Big Ten conference in 2024. Now we may know the primary reason why at least UCLA decided to make the move. It turns out money was the motivating factor behind UCLA moving to the Big Ten. ...
COLLEGE SPORTS
92.3 The Fan

92.3 The Fan

Cleveland, OH
3K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

All sports news from Cleveland, including the Browns, Cavaliers, Indians and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/923thefan

Comments / 0

Community Policy