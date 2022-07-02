Report: Cavaliers sign Darius Garland to 5-year, $193 million max extension

CLEVELAND, Ohio (92.3 The Fan) - ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported on Saturday that the Cleveland Cavaliers were signing All-Star guard Darius Garland to a 5-year, $193 million designated rookie contract extension.

The deal - which, according to Wojnarowski, could worth as much as $231 million - would be the largest deal in franchise history.

Garland, 22, is coming off his third NBA season and first in which the former lottery pick out of Vanderbilt (fifth overall, 2019) received an All-Star nod. Garland shot 46.2% from the field and 38.3% from the 3-point line over a career-high 68 games during the 2021-22 campaign. He also averaged 21.7 points, 8.6 assists, and 1.3 steals per contest, and was a finalist in the NBA's Most Improved Player voting.

In his three years with Cleveland, Garland has averaged 17.4 points, 2.6 rebounds, 6.2 assists, and 1.1 steals per game, along with a 44.3 shooting percentage (37.8% from beyond the arc).

Garland also helped the Cavs drastically improve from 22 wins (during the 2020-21 season) to 44, along with a berth in the NBA Play-In Tournament in which the Cavs fell short of reaching the postseason.

Garland is supermax eligible if he makes one of the All-NBA first, second or third teams twice.