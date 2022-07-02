ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deltona, FL

Student’s Friend Dies, Professor Still Declines Request for Exam Extension in Viral TikTok

 3 days ago
Jadyn Fowler, a student at the University of Central Florida claims that a professor at the school didn't give her an out for an exam the same week that her friend died. "No 22-year-old should have to go to their 22-year-old best friend’s funeral and be expected to shut their emotions...

