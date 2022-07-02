ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Fayetteville Observer

Here's what we know about Friday's shooting where a woman was killed by Fayetteville police

By Lexi Solomon and F.T. Norton, The Fayetteville Observer
The Fayetteville Observer
The Fayetteville Observer
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jNHNK_0gTAohxt00

Fayetteville Police Department officials announced Saturday morning that an officer shot and killed a woman "in a crisis" during a struggle over a weapon Friday night in the 2300 block of Colgate Drive.

Police officials released three statements related to the shooting and provided video of a news conference that took place about three and a half hours after the shooting.

With the probe into the shooting handed over to the State Bureau of Investigation, officers have yet to release the identity of the woman or officers involved, but here's what we know so far.

Report of a break-in

In a press conference at 1:15 a.m. Saturday, Assistant Police Chief James Nolette said officers initially were called to the scene at 9:41 p.m. in response to a 911 call about an attempted break-in by four armed men.

Nolette said that when officers arrived at the home, they located a mother, daughter, grandmother and grandfather. The officers then investigated the alleged break-in attempt for 30 minutes, finding no evidence of the break-in but discovering several inconsistencies in the caller's story, he said.

While officers were talking to the young woman, whose name was not released, she pulled out a handgun and threatened to hurt herself, according to Nolette.

Crisis turns deadly

When the woman pulled out the gun, officers initiated a discussion, Nolette said, "trying to deescalate it, trying to talk her down ... trying to get her to relinquish the handgun, trying to get her to put it down, trying to work with her to get help."

At one point, according to Nolette, an ambulance was called to the scene after the woman agreed to "some assistance offered through Cape Fear Valley" hospital.

Throughout the incident, Nolette said, the young child and grandmother were in close proximity to the young woman.

"They're in harm's way, the officers are in harm's way ... but we continually tried to deescalate the situation, relentlessly trying to get her to put this weapon down so she could get the help that she needs," he said.

After about an hour, according to Nolette, officers tried to disarm the woman, resulting in a struggle.

"The struggle went to the ground and tragically, officers discharged their firearm," he said.

Nolette did not clarify if one or both officers fired their weapons.

Peaceful, private neighborhood

The area around Colgate Drive, located between Owen and Village drives, is a quiet neighborhood of well-kept homes.

Those who jogged past the eight police units parked outside of the house Saturday morning often stopped and peered at the scene. Passing motorists slowed to catch a glimpse of the last investigators milling about the house around 8:30 a.m.

Crime scene tape cordoned off the house where the shooting occurred. Otherwise, the house projected an image of a typical family home, with a memorial sign for a loved one planted behind rows of flowering bushes in the front yard.

Investigation continues

According to Nolette, the two involved officers have been placed on administrative leave, and the State Bureau of Investigation will conduct a probe into the shooting.

A news release said the Fayetteville Police Department's Internal Affairs Unit will initiate an internal investigation "to ensure all departmental policies and procedures were adhered to during the incident."

Nolette said police body camera footage has undergone a preliminary review "just to get an idea of the true facts that occurred there, not just perception." The footage will be given to the SBI, according to Nolette.

The Fayetteville Police Department did not respond to multiple requests for further comment.

Public safety reporter Lexi Solomon can be reached at ABSolomon@gannett.com.

The Observer app is free to download.

Comments / 3

Related
cbs17

1 dead, suspect search continues after Raleigh gas station shooting

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh police are investigating a homicide and searching for a suspect after an early afternoon shooting at a gas station on New Bern Avenue has left a man dead. Officers arrived on scene at approximately 1:24 p.m. and the male victim was transported to WakeMed...
RALEIGH, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police#Violent Crime#Colgate Drive
cbs17

NC caretaker stabs, pushes man out of moving car before crashing on I-95

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office has charged a Florida woman with assault with a deadly weapon after an incident on I-95 in Godwin. The sheriff’s office said just before 4 p.m. on June 26, Arlene Mary Bonitz, a 57-year-old woman from Palm Harbor, Florida, was driving south on I-95 near the 64-mile marker in Godwin. They said Bonitz was traveling with a man she provides care and support for due to his cognitive delays.
GODWIN, NC
wpde.com

Man charged after assaulting, killing mother in Lumberton home

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WPDE) — A man has been arrested after assaulting and killing a mother in her Lumberton home Sunday. The Lumberton Police Dept. said they responded to Rozier Homes public housing complex around 4:43 a.m., in response to a report of a woman who had been assaulted. Before officers arrived additional information was received by 911 that a second victim was assaulted and had been shot.
LUMBERTON, NC
FOX8 News

2 kids among 6 wounded in NC drive-by shooting, police say

CLINTON, N.C. (AP) — Two children were among six people wounded in an apparent drive-by shooting in eastern North Carolina. That’s according to police in Clinton, who say officers responded to a home for a report of shots fired around 9:30 p.m. Saturday. They found six people suffering...
CLINTON, NC
cbs17

Man shot, killed in Clinton neighborhood Saturday morning: police

CLINTON, N.C. (WNCN) — The Clinton Police Department is looking for the person who shot and killed a man in a neighborhood early Saturday morning. At around 2:30 a.m., officers were sent to the 800 block of Kennedy Street. This is just one block away from Stetson St., where...
CLINTON, NC
WITN

One person hurt in shooting Sunday night in Goldsboro

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - An investigation is underway after one person is shot Sunday night in an Eastern Carolina city. Goldsboro police say it responded to a call at Wayne UNC Health care about a victim who was shot Sunday night at 10:30. The victim, identified as 30-year-old Stephon Hayes...
GOLDSBORO, NC
WBTW News13

Woman dead after officer-involved shooting in North Carolina

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — A woman died Friday after she was shot by a Fayetteville police officer after a lengthy standoff that ended when she struggled with officers over her gun, police said. Neither the woman nor the officers involved have been identified according to Assistant Fayetteville Police Chief James Nolette. The officers were placed […]
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
wpde.com

Lumberton man killed in motorcycle crash with car, trooper says

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WPDE) — A 51-year-old Lumberton man died in a crash Monday afternoon on Barker Ten Mile Road just outside of Lumberton, according to Sgt. W.C. Townsend with the North Carolina Highway Patrol. Townsend said the crash involved a motorcycle and car. He added the driver of the...
LUMBERTON, NC
The Fayetteville Observer

The Fayetteville Observer

5K+
Followers
1K+
Post
956K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Fayetteville, NC from The Fayetteville Observer.

 http://fayobserver.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy