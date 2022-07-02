ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakland County, MI

OCSO vows to crack down on impaired boaters over Fourth of July weekend — here's what you need to know

By Wwj Newsroom
WWJ News Radio
WWJ News Radio
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OxtgZ_0gTAnfEe00

OAKLAND COUNTY (WWJ) - Marine deputies in Oakland County will be out patrolling local lakes for boaters under the influence of drugs or alcohol this weekend as part of a national awareness and enforcement campaign aimed to prevent accidents and deaths.

The sheriff's office said deputies will take part in Operation Dry Water to ensure the county's 450 lakes and over 83,000 registered boats stay safe while on the water from July 2 to July 4.

“We want everyone to enjoy the many things that make Oakland County such an attractive destination, but we want the holiday to be a safe one,” Sheriff Michael Bouchard said in a press release. “We know the Fourth of July holiday is the focal point of summer for many families. No matter whether you’re behind the wheel of a car or operating a boat, don’t drink alcohol and drive. There is only a downside for taking this kind of risk. Protect yourself, your family and your friends.”

The sheriff's office has the largest marine unit in the state, with 45 part-time marine deputies trained to respond to emergencies out in the county's many lakes.

The unit is also comprised of a 13-member team of full-time deputies specially trained in dive and emergency rescue.

"They can dive in virtually any weather or water condition," the OCSO added.

The sheriff's office keeps 23 patrol boats, two rapid response jump boats, one hovercraft, six all-terrain vehicle and three special boats for emergency search and rescue efforts.

Deputies also contract with local communities to patrol 19in Oakland County, including Cedar Island, Deer Lake, Lake Orion, Lower Straits Lake, Lake Sherwood, Lakeville Lake, Maceday Lake, North Commerce Lake, Orchard Lake, Pine Lake, Pontiac Lake, South Commerce Lake, Sylvan Lake, Upper Long Lake, Voorheis Lake, Walled Lake, Walnut Lake, White Lake and Williams Lake.

Operation Dry Water was established in 2009 by the National Association of Sate Boating Law Administrators -- partners include the U.S. Coast Guard and local, state and federal law enforcement.

The sheriff's offices remains all boaters for the holiday weekend that it is illegal to operate a boat while under the influence of alcohol or drugs, to include canoes and rowboats.

In light of Operation Dry Water, the OCSO provided these boating safety facts:

• 86 percent of people who drown in a recreational boating accident were not wearing a life jacket.

• Operating a boat with a blood alcohol content of .08 or higher is against federal and most state laws.

• Sun, wind, noise, vibration, and motion – stressors common to the boating environment – intensify the side effects of alcohol, drugs, and some medications.

• Alcohol use is the leading known contributing factor in fatal boating accidents; where the primary cause was known, it was listed as the leading factor in 23 percent of deaths, according to the U.S. Coast Guard.

Comments / 1

Related
CBS Detroit

Genesee County Sheriff’s Office Rescues 18 Kids On Its 30 Most Vulnerable List During GHOST Operation

GENESEE COUNTY, Michigan (WNEM) — Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson announced Friday the Genesee Human Oppression Strike Team rescued 18 out of 30 children on their most vulnerable list. The GHOST rescue operation was on June 30. Children on their most vulnerable list are classified as kids who slip through the cracks in probate court and Child Protective Services. The GHOST team said they will continue to investigate and look for the other 12 outstanding children on the list. “Predators look for kids that are vulnerable that nobody ever thinks about,” Swanson said. Children put on the most vulnerable list are classified as potential victims. One of the rescued children, a 14-year-old, was taken to Voices for Children for a forensic interview. The 14-year-old showed evidence of physical abuse, according to GHOST. This case is being given to CPS for a parental plan. The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, Michigan State Police, Voices for Children and Saginaw County Sheriff’s Office helped on this rescue. GHOST has been doing rescue operations for the last five years. The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.
GENESEE COUNTY, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Orchard Lake Village, MI
City
Lake Orion, MI
City
Walled Lake, MI
County
Oakland County, MI
City
White Lake Charter Township, MI
Oakland County, MI
Crime & Safety
City
Sylvan Lake, MI
City
Oakland Charter Township, MI
City
Long Lake Township, MI
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
ClickOnDetroit.com

Landscaper hit by car, pinned against house by angry driver while working in Southfield, witnesses say

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. – A landscaper was hospitalized Tuesday morning after reportedly being hit by a vehicle and pinned to a house while on the job in Southfield. A man working for Jasman Landscaping was weed wacking a yard at a Southfield home with two other landscapers when he was hit by a woman driving a sedan, according to the man’s co-workers at the scene. The landscapers say the woman was driving down the street and yelling at the workers for allegedly refusing to give her a quote.
SOUTHFIELD, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boaters#What You Need#Boating#Fourth Of July#Ocso
CBS Detroit

Police: Woman Walking On I-75 In Troy With 55-Gallon Drum On Head Arrested

(CBS DETROIT) – A woman has been arrested after she was found walking along I-75 in Troy with an empty 55-gallon drum over her head on Sunday, Michigan State Police announced. On Sunday, July 3, a trooper was on northbound I-75 near Big Beaver Road when he saw a woman walking on the right shoulder, with the 55-gallon drum over her head. Overnight: 07/03 at 6:30 PMLocation:N/B I-75 Fwy just north of Big Beaver, City of TroySynopsis:A Metro North trooper was on patrol on N/B I-75 when he spotted a female pedestrian walking on the right shoulder of the freeway with an...
TROY, MI
Nationwide Report

31-year-old Jordan David Bahena killed after a single-vehicle crash in Pontiac (Pontiac, MI)

31-year-old Jordan David Bahena killed after a single-vehicle crash in Pontiac (Pontiac, MI)Nationwide Report. Authorities identified 31-year-old Jordan David Bahena, from Oakland County, as the man who lost his life following a traffic collision on Saturday in Pontiac. Officials actively responded to the area of Joslyn Road at Columbia Avenue at 2:13 a.m. after getting reports of a single-vehicle crash [...]
PONTIAC, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Voice News

Port Huron Blue Water Festival set to return

The Blue Water Festival, Port Huron’s Boat Weekend, will take place July 13 to 16 in downtown Port Huron. “The (Downtown Development Authority) is again partnering with local organizations such as the Rotary Club of Port Huron, RadioFirst and Operation Transformation (for) the Boat Weekend experience,” DDA Director Natacha Hayden said. “Familiar favorites such as Thursday fireworks, OT’s Family Night, carnival rides, and Mannequins Making a Difference join us for the festivities, all being kicked off by the Rotary International Day Parade on Wednesday, July 13, in downtown Port Huron.”
PORT HURON, MI
WWJ News Radio

WWJ News Radio

Detroit, MI
26K+
Followers
9K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from Detroit.

 https://www.audacy.com/wwjnewsradio

Comments / 0

Community Policy