Alabama State

ADPH: Use caution to avoid COVID-19 over 4th of July weekend

By Samson Tamijani
WHNT News 19
WHNT News 19
 3 days ago

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) – While most workers and families enjoy their 4th of July getaways, cookouts, or other celebrations this weekend, COVID-19 is seeing a gradual uptick in the South, and one health official told News 19 the numbers do require some attention.

“What we’ve seen is that COVID-19 has been on the rise both in our state and other neighboring states, specifically Florida,” ADPH Northern District Medical Officer Dr. Wes Stubblefield said Friday.

Stubblefield added the state health department still follows CDC guidance in light of COVID-19 cases gradually rising in Alabama since early April.

“We’ve gone from about 100 cases per day statewide to about 1,750 cases statewide per day. Our percent positivity was about two and a half percent, now it’s about 25%. Our number of hospitalized people in Alabama has gone from about 50 statewide to about 450,” he said.

Despite the inflating numbers in the wrong direction, Stubblefield explained things are not at the alarming level from the Omicron surge last winter. However, he said people should monitor the current risk in their county .

“If you’re going to be in a place with a lot of people where you’re indoors and there’s a ‘high’ community level, you should consider wearing a mask,” he said.

Fortunately, there are many more ways to treat the virus (and treat it more efficiently) than just a year ago.

“We just know a lot about the virus and at this point, people just need to know their individual risk factors.”

Just wait until the World games start and watch how many individuals come down with Covid of any variants. I can only hope to see people having a great time and using extreme caution like wearing masks and social distance. Remember to carry and use your hand cleaner to help not spread the virus. ENJOY while using precautions

