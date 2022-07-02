ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ponce De Leon, FL

Two killed after pickup catches fire in head-on collision with semi-truck on State Road 20

By Sierra Rains, Northwest Florida Daily News
 3 days ago

PONCE DE LEON — Two people were killed in a head-on collision involving a semi-truck on State Road 20 Friday afternoon.

The crash happened at 1:25 p.m. near Cowford Road in Ponce De Leon, according to a report by the Florida Highway Patrol.

In Okaloosa County:Semi crash on I-10 in Okaloosa blocks traffic, leads to second crash with serious injuries

Boat crashes into beach in Destin:No injuries reported after boat crashes into military beach in Destin at full speed

A 58-year-old DeFuniak Springs man was heading east in a semi when a pickup truck veered directly in front of him from the westbound lanes. The vehicles collided head-on and came to a stop on the north shoulder.

Bystanders helped remove the driver, a 39-year-old from Ponce De Leon, from the pickup truck after it caught fire, the FHP reported. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene by Walton County EMS.

The driver of the semi-truck was taken to Bay Medical Center where he later passed away from his injuries, according to the FHP.

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Fort Walton Beach, FL from Northwest Florida Daily News.

