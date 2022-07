Tyrell Malacia will be joining Manchester United this week as Erik ten Hag’s first signing as widely reported, and now the player has confirmed this news in an interview. Signing of a fee reported to be just shy of £15 million from Feyenoord, Malacia has already completed his medical tests and the club are expected to announce his signing before they fly to Bangkok on Friday for pre-season.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 1 DAY AGO