Flash Flood Warning issued for Ceiba, Fajardo, Luquillo, Rio Grande by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-06 06:28:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-06 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Morgan; Perry FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of southeast Ohio and West Virginia, including the following counties, in southeast Ohio, Athens, Gallia, Jackson OH, Lawrence OH, Meigs, Morgan, Perry, Vinton and Washington. In West Virginia, Boone, Braxton, Cabell, Calhoun, Clay, Doddridge, Gilmer, Jackson WV, Kanawha, Lincoln, Mason, Pleasants, Putnam, Ritchie, Roane, Tyler, Wirt and Wood. * WHEN...Through Thursday morning. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Repeated rounds of thunderstorms will result in rainfall of 1 to 3 inches of rain with locally higher amounts. - For more information, go to: http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
