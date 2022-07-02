ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Flash Flood Warning issued for Ceiba, Fajardo, Luquillo, Rio Grande by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-07-02 14:09:00 Expires: 2022-07-02 17:15:00 Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Ceiba;...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Antelope, Blaine, Boone, Boyd, Brown, Burt, Cedar, Cherry by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-05 13:40:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-05 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Antelope; Blaine; Boone; Boyd; Brown; Burt; Cedar; Cherry; Cuming; Dakota; Dixon; Garfield; Holt; Keya Paha; Knox; Loup; Madison; Pierce; Rock; Stanton; Thurston; Wayne; Wheeler SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 437 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 700 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS NE . NEBRASKA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ANTELOPE BLAINE BOONE BOYD BROWN BURT CEDAR CHERRY CUMING DAKOTA DIXON GARFIELD HOLT KEYA PAHA KNOX LOUP MADISON PIERCE ROCK STANTON THURSTON WAYNE WHEELER
ANTELOPE COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Crawford by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-06 07:54:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-06 11:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Crawford FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...A portion of north central Ohio, including the following counties, Crawford, Marion and Morrow. * WHEN...Until 1100 AM EDT. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 752 AM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the warned area. Between 2 and 4.5 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the warned area this morning. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Marion, Mount Gilead, Galion, Cardington, Waldo, Chesterville, Sparta, Caledonia, Edison, Marengo, Fulton, Iberia and Shauck. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
CRAWFORD COUNTY, OH
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Brookings, Davison, Hanson, Hutchinson, Kingsbury, Lake by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-03 15:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-03 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Brookings; Davison; Hanson; Hutchinson; Kingsbury; Lake; Lincoln; McCook; Miner; Minnehaha; Moody; Sanborn; Turner SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 425 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 700 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS SD . SOUTH DAKOTA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BROOKINGS DAVISON HANSON HUTCHINSON KINGSBURY LAKE LINCOLN MCCOOK MINER MINNEHAHA MOODY SANBORN TURNER
BROOKINGS COUNTY, SD
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Charleston, Colleton, Dorchester by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-04 15:18:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-04 16:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Report damage directly to the Charleston National Weather Service at 888-383-2024 when it is safe to do so. Target Area: Charleston; Colleton; Dorchester The National Weather Service in Charleston has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for portions of Charleston County in southeastern South Carolina Colleton County in southeastern South Carolina Dorchester County in southeastern South Carolina * Until 415 PM EDT. * At 317 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Delemar Crossroads, moving southwest at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to trees and powerlines. * Locations impacted include: West Ashley, Hollywood, Ravenel, Meggett, Delemar Crossroads, Yonges Island, Adams Run, Jacksonboro and Bears Bluff. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Marion by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-06 05:07:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-06 08:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Marion FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING The Flood Advisory will expire at 8 AM EDT this morning for a portion of north central Ohio, including the following county, Marion. The heavy rain has ended. Although flooding is not expected to pose a threat at this time, additional heavy rain is possible today Please continue to heed remaining road closures and stay tuned for any additional advisories or warnings. A Flood Warning remains in effect for eastern Marion County until 11 AM EDT.
MARION COUNTY, OH
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for De Kalb, Huntington, Noble, Wells, Whitley by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-05 21:12:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-06 10:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Stay away or be swept away. River banks and culverts can become unstable and unsafe. Target Area: De Kalb; Huntington; Noble; Wells; Whitley FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EDT TODAY * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...Portions of northern Indiana and northwest Ohio, including the following counties, in northern Indiana, Allen IN, De Kalb, Huntington, Noble, Wells and Whitley. In northwest Ohio, Defiance, Paulding and Van Wert. * WHEN...Until noon EDT. * IMPACTS...Numerous roads remain closed due to flooding. Streams continue to rise due to excess runoff from earlier rainfall. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 745 AM EDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Flooding is already occurring in the warned area. Between 4 and 10 inches of rain have fallen. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Fort Wayne, New Haven, Auburn, Kendallville, Columbia City, Garrett, Hicksville, Butler, Tri-lakes, Huntertown, Paulding, Avilla, Albion, Waterloo, Churubusco, Antwerp, Woodburn, Monroeville, Payne and Grabill. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
DEKALB COUNTY, IN
weather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Franklin by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-06 07:53:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-06 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Franklin FLASH FLOOD WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING FOR FRANKLIN OH COUNTY IN CENTRAL OHIO The heavy rain has ended. Although renewed flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat, lingering high water from earlier excessive rainfall will cause minor flooding to continue before water slowly recedes. Please continue to heed remaining road closures. A Flood Watch remains in effect until 900 PM EDT Wednesday for portions of East Central Indiana and Ohio. A Flood Advisory has been issued for Franklin County due to lingering high water from earlier excessive rainfall.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, OH
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Winneshiek by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-06 09:57:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-07 08:13:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional river and weather information is available at www.weather.gov/lacrosse. The next statement will be issued this evening by 700 PM CDT. Target Area: Winneshiek The National Weather Service in La Crosse WI has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in Iowa Turkey River at Spillville affecting Winneshiek County. FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING TO TOMORROW MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Turkey River at Spillville. * WHEN...From this morning to tomorrow morning. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 6:30 AM CDT Wednesday the stage was 7.6 feet. - Forecast...The river will rise above flood stage late this morning to 10.2 feet this afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage this evening to 2.4 feet early Sunday afternoon. It will rise to 2.6 feet Sunday evening. It will then fall again and remain below flood stage. - Flood stage is 9.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 10.1 feet on 05/22/1983. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
WINNESHIEK COUNTY, IA
weather.gov

Excessive Heat Warning issued for Dunklin, Pemiscot by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-06 07:12:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-07 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Dunklin; Pemiscot EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT THURSDAY HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THURSDAY TO MIDNIGHT CDT FRIDAY NIGHT * WHAT...For the Excessive Heat Warning, dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to 111. For the Heat Advisory, heat index values up to 112 expected. * WHERE...Portions of North Mississippi, West Tennessee and East Arkansas. * WHEN...For the Excessive Heat Warning, until 10 PM CDT Thursday. For the Heat Advisory, from 10 PM Thursday to midnight CDT Friday night. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.
DUNKLIN COUNTY, MO
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Paulding, Van Wert by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-06 06:28:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-06 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Stay away or be swept away. River banks and culverts can become unstable and unsafe. Target Area: Paulding; Van Wert FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EDT TODAY * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...Portions of northern Indiana and northwest Ohio, including the following counties, in northern Indiana, Allen IN, De Kalb, Huntington, Noble, Wells and Whitley. In northwest Ohio, Defiance, Paulding and Van Wert. * WHEN...Until noon EDT. * IMPACTS...Numerous roads remain closed due to flooding. Streams continue to rise due to excess runoff from earlier rainfall. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 745 AM EDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Flooding is already occurring in the warned area. Between 4 and 10 inches of rain have fallen. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Fort Wayne, New Haven, Auburn, Kendallville, Columbia City, Garrett, Hicksville, Butler, Tri-lakes, Huntertown, Paulding, Avilla, Albion, Waterloo, Churubusco, Antwerp, Woodburn, Monroeville, Payne and Grabill. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PAULDING COUNTY, OH
weather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Morgan, Perry by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-06 06:28:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-06 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Morgan; Perry FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of southeast Ohio and West Virginia, including the following counties, in southeast Ohio, Athens, Gallia, Jackson OH, Lawrence OH, Meigs, Morgan, Perry, Vinton and Washington. In West Virginia, Boone, Braxton, Cabell, Calhoun, Clay, Doddridge, Gilmer, Jackson WV, Kanawha, Lincoln, Mason, Pleasants, Putnam, Ritchie, Roane, Tyler, Wirt and Wood. * WHEN...Through Thursday morning. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Repeated rounds of thunderstorms will result in rainfall of 1 to 3 inches of rain with locally higher amounts. - For more information, go to: http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
MORGAN COUNTY, OH
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for De Kalb, Lagrange, Steuben by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-05 21:12:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-06 10:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: De Kalb; Lagrange; Steuben FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EDT TODAY REPLACES FLASH FLOOD WARNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of northern Indiana, including the following counties, De Kalb, Lagrange and Steuben. * WHEN...Until noon EDT. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 619 AM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Flooding is already occurring in the warned area. Between 3 and 6 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the warned area. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Angola, Lagrange, Hamilton, Ashley, Hudson, Orland, Big Turkey Lake, Salem Center, Elmira, Stroh, Flint, Brushy Prairie, Mongo, Lake Gauge, Helmer, Big Long Lake, Golden Lake, Indianola, Nevada Mills and Crooked Lake. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
DEKALB COUNTY, IN
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Amite, Pearl River, Pike, Walthall, Wilkinson by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-06 04:11:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-06 09:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Amite; Pearl River; Pike; Walthall; Wilkinson PATCHY FOG ACROSS PORTIONS OF SOUTH MISSISSIPPI AND SOUTHEAST LOUISIANA Wet ground from yesterday`s rainfall and light winds has allowed patchy fog to develop across portions of south Mississippi and southeast Louisiana this morning. Visibilities have dropped below one half mile in some locations. Travel during the morning rush hour may be slowed in some areas. Use caution where visibilities are changing rapidly. Visibilities should rapidly improve prior to 9 AM CDT.
AMITE COUNTY, MS
weather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Gallia, Lawrence, Meigs by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-06 13:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-06 08:15:00 EDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Gallia; Lawrence; Meigs FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of southeast Ohio and West Virginia, including the following counties, in southeast Ohio, Athens, Gallia, Jackson OH, Lawrence OH, Meigs, Morgan, Perry, Vinton and Washington. In West Virginia, Boone, Braxton, Cabell, Calhoun, Clay, Doddridge, Gilmer, Jackson WV, Kanawha, Lincoln, Mason, Pleasants, Putnam, Ritchie, Roane, Tyler, Wirt and Wood. * WHEN...Through Thursday morning. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Repeated rounds of thunderstorms will result in rainfall of 1 to 3 inches of rain with locally higher amounts. - For more information, go to: http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
GALLIA COUNTY, OH
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Washington by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-06 06:19:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-06 12:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Washington FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 1215 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON REPLACES FLOOD ADVISORY * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of north central Kansas, including the following county, Washington. * WHEN...Until 1215 PM CDT. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 618 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the warned area. Between 2 and 4 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts up to 0.5 inches are possible in the warned area. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Washington, Greenleaf, Morrowville, Haddam and Mahaska.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Fairfield, Northern Lancaster, Southern Lancaster by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-06 12:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-06 08:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Fairfield; Northern Lancaster; Southern Lancaster Patchy Dense Fog Possible this Morning Some patchy dense fog will continue across portions of Lancaster and Fairfield counties this morning. Visibilities may drop below 1/2 mile in spots and motorists are urged to use caution while driving in any fog.
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, SC
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Goose Creek and Raft River Valley, Southern Sawtooth NF, Twin Falls BLM south of the Snake River by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-06 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-06 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A red flag warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly based on one of these criteria for Southeastern Idaho: - Relative humidity at or below 15 percent and wind gusts of at least 25 mph in the mountains, or 30 mph in the Snake Plain. - Thunderstorm coverage of 25 percent, without specific rainfall criteria. - Other high impact events deemed critical by the National Weather Service and area fire management agencies. Target Area: Goose Creek and Raft River Valley, Southern Sawtooth NF, Twin Falls BLM south of the Snake River RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONE 427 BELOW 6000 FEET * AFFECTED AREA...Fire Weather Zone 427 Goose Creek and Raft River Valley/Southern Sawtooth NF/Twin Falls BLM south of the Snake River. * WINDS...South 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 12 percent. * IMPACTS...Should a fire get established, rapid fire spread rates could occur.
CASSIA COUNTY, ID
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Carter, Sullivan, Unicoi, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-05 16:16:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-05 17:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Carter; Sullivan; Unicoi; Washington The National Weather Service in Morristown has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Central Sullivan County in east Tennessee Northeastern Washington County in east Tennessee Northeastern Unicoi County in east Tennessee Northern Carter County in east Tennessee * Until 600 PM EDT. * At 515 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Walnut Hill, or 7 miles southwest of Bristol Tn, moving southeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Johnson City, Kingsport, Bristol Tn, Elizabethton, Oak Grove, Central, Walnut Hill, Hampton, Pine Crest and Spurgeon. This includes the following highways Interstate 26 in Tennessee between mile markers 19 and 30. Interstate 81 in Tennessee between mile markers 61 and 66, and between mile markers 68 and 72. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CARTER COUNTY, TN
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Dakota, Dixon by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-06 03:17:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-06 09:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Dakota; Dixon Locally Dense Fog Occurring Wednesday Morning Areas of fog continue to develop this morning. Visibility may be reduced to less than 2 miles at times, and some locations may see visibility fall to less than one half mile. Travelers should be aware of quickly changing conditions through 9 AM across southwestern Minnesota, northwestern Iowa, southeastern and south central South Dakota, and far northeastern Nebraska. Reduce distractions, slow down, and increase following distance.
DAKOTA COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

Excessive Heat Warning issued for Clay, Craighead, Crittenden, Cross, Greene, Lee, Mississippi by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-06 07:12:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-07 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Clay; Craighead; Crittenden; Cross; Greene; Lee; Mississippi; Phillips; Poinsett; St. Francis EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT THURSDAY HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THURSDAY TO MIDNIGHT CDT FRIDAY NIGHT * WHAT...For the Excessive Heat Warning, dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to 111. For the Heat Advisory, heat index values up to 112 expected. * WHERE...Portions of North Mississippi, West Tennessee and East Arkansas. * WHEN...For the Excessive Heat Warning, until 10 PM CDT Thursday. For the Heat Advisory, from 10 PM Thursday to midnight CDT Friday night. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.
CLAY COUNTY, AR

