K9 has leg amputated after being shot during Gwinnett County stand-off

By WSBTV.com News Staff
 3 days ago
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — The Georgia Police K9 Foundation says K9 Kai has had his leg amputated.

K9 Kai, the 2-year-old Belgian Malinois dual-purpose (Narcotics and Patrol) K9, was injured in the line of duty on May 23 in a stand-off in Gwinnett County. The K9 was shot when the suspect started shooting at officers.

The Gwinnett police department released photos of Kai leaving the vet and heading home on June 18.

The K9 foundation says Kai has been through a lot during the recovery process, but they decided after careful consideration, his leg needed to be amputated.

Kai has been with the department for under a year.

The K9 foundation asked people to keep Kai and his family in your thoughts and prayers.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Georgia#Belgian Malinois
