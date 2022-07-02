ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leesburg, FL

Watch the latest episode of the Lake Report

By Daily Commercial
Daily Commercial
Daily Commercial
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mpbIe_0gTAm27t00

This week on the Lake Report: We've check in with the Leesburg Center for the Arts and the Leesburg Public Library as their summer programs are in full s And of course, we've got this week's headlines from the Daily Commercial.

Catch the last episode:June 18, 2022 edition of The Lake Report

'He's the GOAT':Frank Jolley's longtime sports sources give him send-off as he retires

The Lake Report is a weekly magazine show and collaboration between LakeFront TV, the City of Leesburg's public access channel, and the Daily Commercial.

It's hosted by Katie Sartoris, the Commercial's Local News Editor.

It premieres at noon every Saturday on LakeFront TV, Xfinity Channel 22, Prism Channel 21, Spectrum Channel 497 or on the Roku or Apple TV. It re-airs at 6 and 11 p.m. Saturday.

Want to see more episodes? Catch them at youtube.com/c/LakeFrontTVLeesburgFL.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thefamilyvacationguide.com

11 Of the Best Luxury Hotels in Orlando for Families

Tens of millions of people visit Orlando, Florida, every year. Your first impression of Florida gives you a laid-back yet celebratory vibe. The weather is perfect, the people are fun and welcoming, and their food is mouthwatering!. You’ve never truly been to Orlando if you haven’t experienced their hospitality. And...
ORLANDO, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Leesburg, FL
County
Lake County, FL
Local
Florida Entertainment
ifoundaquiltedheart.com

Winter Garden, FL USA

J and I were walking on the Heritage Trail in Winter Garden Florida. J just lost his Grandmommy three days ago. Finding these was almost as if Grandmommy sent them to him. Such a beautiful project. Thank you so very much.
WINTER GARDEN, FL
ocala-news.com

Free butterfly workshop for children being held in Ocala this weekend

Local children between the ages of 4 and 14 are invited to attend a free workshop in Ocala this weekend that will teach them about butterflies. The Children’s Butterfly Workshop will be held on Saturday, July 9, and a second workshop will also take place on Saturday, July 23, at the Garden Spot of the Sunshine State located at 5960 S Pine Avenue.
OCALA, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Episodes#The Daily Commercial#Lakefront Tv#Xfinity Channel 22
freelinemediaorlando.com

Keep Your Pets Calms During Fireworks

ORLANDO — July 4 means fantastic celebrations, and in Orlando, there’s the major holiday bash known as Festival On The Fountain, which ends with a fireworks spectacular. While the fireworks can be exciting to watch, the explosions in the sky can be scary for your pets. Unexpected loud noises can cause fear and anxiety in your pets, especially cats. So, how can you keep your pets feeling safe, and create an enjoyable Independence Day for them?
ORLANDO, FL
Inside the Magic

Disney Springs Hotel Purposefully Shuts Guest’s Power Off

Walt Disney World Resort contains over 30 Resort hotels, ranging from campgrounds to deluxe villas! Though the Walt Disney Company operates most, a small portion of the Resort hotels are third-party owned and operated. These include the Disney Springs area hotels: Drury Plaza Hotel Orlando Lake Buena Vista, Holiday Inn...
ORLANDO, FL
WCJB

American Freedom Festival at Silver Springs State Park

SILVER SPRINGS, Fla. (WCJB) - People across North Central Florida are celebrating the 4th of July including people in Marion County. The three day American Freedom Festival is being held at Silver Springs State Park. Officials with the non-profit organization Community First Support Foundation put the festival together. The organization...
SILVER SPRINGS, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Apple TV
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
ROKU
NewsBreak
Youtube
Villages Daily Sun

Sip Happens owner built a business on passion for spirits

Bentley Hale’s interest in all things wine and spirits began while she was working in the restaurant industry. She started as a host at a restaurant in California when she was 15 and over time worked her way up to bar manager, then general manager, learning about all aspects of running a restaurant.
THE VILLAGES, FL
WCJB

Hundreds gathered in Williston to celebrate Independence Day

WILLISTON, Fla. (WCJB) - Hundreds of people gathered in Williston to celebrate Independence Day the traditional way, with a parade and fireworks. The parade started on West Noble Ave. as people lined the streets waving American flags. A lot of people wore red, white, and blue while watching more than...
WILLISTON, FL
ocala-news.com

Several Ocala residents weigh in on firework displays

Several residents from Ocala recently submitted letters to share their thoughts on the topic of firework displays. “It’s always the few who ruin it for the rest of us. The few who set off their fireworks for four to five nights instead of just the one that we’re celebrating. The few who waste their money buying mortars and setting them off at 5 p.m. You can’t see them in daylight. If you want to make noise, buy firecrackers. Still, at 5 p.m., I’m just getting my animals’ calming meds ready to add with their dinner to help them handle things better. Wait until it’s dark. I’m not totally opposed to people wanting to set off some of their own fireworks, but I am definitely opposed to people doing it all wrong and not having common sense. And yes, I also get aggravated having to clean up all their debris, and I’m very happy when it is all finally over for a few months,” says Ocala resident Lea Gray.
OCALA, FL
Villages Daily Sun

A special silver anniversary

A quarter century ago, The Villages' first town square was just rising out of the ground, and The Villages Daily Sun was rolling off the press for the first time. Today, the Villages has broken ground for its fourth town square, and its hometown newspaper is the 23rd largest in the nation.
THE VILLAGES, FL
Daily Commercial

Daily Commercial

2K+
Followers
735
Post
219K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Leesburg, FL from Leesburg Daily Commercial.

 http://dailycommercial.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy