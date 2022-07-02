Sophia Junior League wins District 4 title

The Sophia Junior League team defeated Central Greenbrier 13-3 Friday night to earn a berth in the state tournament.

Tied 2-2 after an inning, Sophia plated six runs in the top of the second, never looking back.

Ethan Hontz led the way for Sophia with a 4-for-5 showing at the plate, driving in a run while Aiden Scarbrough went 3-for-4 with two RBIs.

Scarbrough also went the distance on the bump, striking out nine in the win.

S: 262 000 3 – 13 14 1

CG: 200 000 1 – 3 8 3

Pitching and Catching – S: A. Scarbrough and M. Price; CG: C. Jones, C. Patton and K. Harper, C. Banton. WP: Scarbrough, LP: Jones.

Hitting – S: B. Keith 1-5, E. Hontz 4-5 (RBI), A. Scarbrough 3-4 (2 RBI), M. Price 1-3 (2 RBI), C. Tolliver 1-3, B. Williams 1-2 (RBI), C. Hajash 2-3, I. Williams 1-2 (2 RBI); CG: R. Brown 1-3, C. Jones 3-4 (2 RBI), K. Mcneeley 2-3, K. Hall 1-2, C. Patton 1-1.