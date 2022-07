Effective: 2022-07-06 04:11:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-06 09:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Amite; Pearl River; Pike; Walthall; Wilkinson PATCHY FOG ACROSS PORTIONS OF SOUTH MISSISSIPPI AND SOUTHEAST LOUISIANA Wet ground from yesterday`s rainfall and light winds has allowed patchy fog to develop across portions of south Mississippi and southeast Louisiana this morning. Visibilities have dropped below one half mile in some locations. Travel during the morning rush hour may be slowed in some areas. Use caution where visibilities are changing rapidly. Visibilities should rapidly improve prior to 9 AM CDT.

AMITE COUNTY, MS ・ 1 HOUR AGO