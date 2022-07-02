ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Report: Phoenix Suns reach deal to keep Bismack Biyombo

By Chris Coppola, Arizona Republic
 3 days ago

The Phoenix Suns have agreed to a deal to keep backup big Bismack Biyombo, according to a report.

Biyombo first signed a 10-day with the Suns on New Year's Day and later signed for the remainder of the season. The 6-foot-8 big was an unrestricted free agent.

Yahoo Sports' Chris Haynes reported Saturday the Suns and Biyombo had reached the new deal. Details were not immediately available.

The decision to retain Biyombo is not all that surprising.

Earlier this week, 7-foot backup center JaVale McGee signed a three-year deal worth more than $20 million with the Dallas Mavericks.

That came as multiple reports have indicated the Suns are not likely to keep starting center Deandre Ayton and may be working deals involving the 2018 No. 1 draft pick, possibly to land Kevin Durant of the Brooklyn Nets. Durant has said he wants to be traded and has listed Phoenix as a desired destination , according to reports.

The Suns last year declined a chance to offer Ayton a max contract deal.

Now, Ayton is a restricted free-agent, meaning the Suns could match or exceed any offer from another team. The Suns could sign Ayton then work a deal involving him in order to land Durant or other players.

Biyombo appeared in 36 games with the Suns this season, averaging 14 minutes, 5.8 points and 4.6 rebounds per game. He averaged a little less than 10 minutes in nine playoff game appearances, along with 2.8 points and 2.1 rebounds.

During his time with the team, Biyombo has become a fan favorite, drawing attention for the work he's done on behalf of his home country, the Democratic Republic of Congo. Earlier this year, he had pledged to donate his Suns' salary, estimated at $1.3 million, toward building a hospital in that nation.

Biyombo recently drew attention after he met with Pope Francis at the Vatican, during which he talked about his efforts to assist those in need in his home country.

