ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Sinatra Drive Summer Streets returns to Hoboken next Sunday through August 28th

By John Heinis
hudsoncountyview.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Sinatra Drive Summer Streets program will return to Hoboken next Sunday through August 28th to provide additional protected outdoor space for activities including biking, walking, jogging, and more. “Our open and summer streets have been proven to be a big hit with our residents and visitors,” Mayor Ravi...

hudsoncountyview.com

Comments / 0

Related
Jersey Family Fun

Weasel Brook Park Playground in Clifton NJ

When’s the last time you visited Weasel Brook Park Playground in Clifton New Jersey? If it’s been a few years, it’s time to revisit. The playground has some new equipment. The sprayground has been updated and the area is still as beautiful as it’s ever been.
CLIFTON, NJ
PIX11

‘Drive Up and Go’ food distribution starts in Newark

NEWARK, N.J. (PIX11) — After kicking off the “Drive Up and Go” food distribution event in Newark, the city’s interim public safety director, Raul Malave, announced street closures due to the event. Beginning at 8 a.m. up until 1 p.m., Mt. Prospect Avenue, between Third and...
NEWARK, NJ
hudsoncountyview.com

Hoboken moving forward on plan to work with HCIA to build $192.5M municipal complex

The City of Hoboken is moving forward on a plan to work with the Hudson County Improvement Authority to build a $192.5 million municipal complex. A resolution before the city council tomorrow would allow the HCIA “to acquire certain property and interests therein” to relocate their Department of Public Works garage, which must move by November 2024, as part of their Monarch settlement with Ironstate Development.
Daily Voice

New Milford PD: Wanted NYC Driver With No License, Registration Or Plates Assaults Officer, EMT

A driver wanted on outstanding warrants was jailed after he brawled with New Milford police, kicked an EMT and spit in an officer’s face, authorities said. Thomas Overton, 19, of the Bronx had no license, registration – or even license plates -- when Officer Daniel O’Neill stopped him in a BMW on New Milford Avenue near Main Street shortly before 10:30 a.m. Sunday, Capt. Kevin Van Saders said.
NEW MILFORD, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Biking
NBC New York

Want Free Ferry Rides for Kids? You'll Like This NYC Announcement

Children under 12 years old can ride free on all NY Waterway ferry routes between Manhattan and New Jersey starting Tuesday. The freebie runs through Labor Day. They have to be accompanied by at least one paying adult and only two kids under 12 can ride for free at a time with that one adult, NY Waterway says.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
hudsoncountyview.com

N.J. budget allocates $100k towards Bergen Arches feasibility study in Jersey City

The New Jersey budget that was approved last week allocates $100,000 towards the Bergen Arches feasibility study in Jersey City, to the delight of a local advocacy group. “This is a tremendous step in the right direction but it is only the first step. We have to maintain momentum and secure additional finances to fully fund the feasibility study,” Bergen Arches Preservation Coalition President Gregory D. Edgell said in a statement.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

NJ man drowns in Hudson River despite best efforts of good Samaritan

HOBOKEN — A good Samaritan tried saving the latest drowning victim in New Jersey but could not get to the Jersey City man in time, according to police. Two Hoboken cops responded to the Hudson River after dispatchers received several calls around 8 p.m. about two people in the water, police said. Hudson TV reported that police responded to 7th Street and Sinatra Drive.
HOBOKEN, NJ
NBC New York

NYC Mayor's Aide Robbed at Gunpoint: Sources

An aide to New York City Mayor Eric Adams was robbed at gunpoint Tuesday morning in Brooklyn, top law enforcement and city officials said. A member of Adams' advance team was accosted around 10:30 a.m., according to two NYPD sources and a City Hall official. Sources say the aide was...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
thisis50.com

Jersey City’s hidden secret Seymore Dough has arrived with serious bars !

From showcases to major studio sessions with top industry names, Seymore Dough has been blessing the locals with his ridiculous wordplay ! His Debut Song Mix & Mastered by 7x Grammy Award Winner *Pat Viala* titled “Independence Day” will be released to the public July 4th , 2022 ! Along with other projects set to release soon after , Seymore Dough credits one of his mentors Ceas *Founder of Desertstormradio.com* as one of the main people to stick by him and support through all times . “Invading the industry will be difficult, but my bars speak for themselves ” stated Seymore . Boom Bap is quickly growing in the industry but working with names such as “Benny The Butcher , Ack Mooga, Stove God Cooks , 38 Spesh” as well as a shoutout from Newarks own “Redman”, Seymore realizes the work he needs to put in and is ready to STOMP his way in the industry . Crediting his manager Rob “Duce” Robinson for staying by his side and always keeping it real , Seymore says he is ready to really attack the game and conquer all obstacles.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
PIX11

2 men killed in separate Newark shootings, officials say

NEWARK, N.J. (PIX11) – Two men were shot to death in Newark in separate shootings on the Fourth of July, officials said. Raakin Brown, 39, of Newark, was fatally shot in the 100 block of Irvine Turner Boulevard around 12:35 p.m., according to the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office. Brown was found suffering from a gunshot […]
NEWARK, NJ
CBS New York

Fireworks show lights up the sky above the Meadowlands

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- The Fourth of July fireworks frenzy has begun. On Sunday night, there was a show at the State Fair Meadowlands, CBS2's Lisa Rozner reported. People claimed their spots hours earlier. The lights in the sky were choreographed to patriotic music. There wasn't a cloud in the sky, making it the perfect night to see every sizzle and sparkle clearly. The show was put on by the family-owned pyrotechnics company Garden State Fireworks, which is based in Morris County. They've shows for Walt Disney World, Coney Island, and even the National Mall in Washington D.C. State Fair...
EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy