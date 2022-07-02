ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Boy, 3, dies in accidental shooting at Milwaukee home

By Rayos Syndication User
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mOvIx_0gTAlP8K00

MILWAUKE (AP) — A 3-year-old Milwaukee boy died after finding a gun and accidentally shooting himself.

Officers were called at 4:40 a.m. Friday to a home and found Akai W. Stilo with wounds. He died later at a hospital. A 28-year-old woman was arrested in connection with the shooting. No charges had been filed as of Saturday morning.

Police, in a news release, urged gun owners to keep their weapons locked and out of the reach of children. Those who need gunlocks are urged to contact the police district in their area to see if free locks are available.

Comments / 6

Related
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Shooting on Milwaukee's southside: 2 men injured, suspect arrested

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a double shooting that happened near 37th and National around 6:30 p.m. Monday, July 4. A 22-year-old Milwaukee man suffered non-life-threatening injuries. He was taken to the hospital where he is expected to survive. Additionally, a 22-year-old Milwaukee man suffered non-life threatening injuries. He was taken to the hospital where he is in serious condition – but is expected to survive.
MILWAUKEE, WI
wgtd.org

One Dead, Four Injured: Shootings Occurred on a Troubled Block

(WGTD)---A shooting incident in Kenosha's Uptown area that left one person dead and four others injured is just the latest in a string of troubling incidents that have occurred over the years, according to neighbors. Police were called to 6321 25th Ave. at about 10:20 Monday evening and were confronted...
KENOSHA, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee children shot; police say 4 in 4 days

MILWAUKEE - Independence Day weekend in Milwaukee was violent, with four children shot in four days. The family of a 16-year-old boy victim tells FOX6 News he is now brain-dead after a shooting around 12:30 in the morning of July 4. "All we can do now is put it in...
MILWAUKEE, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Milwaukee, WI
Crime & Safety
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
City
Milwaukee, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee Police Department crime statistics, mid-2022

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee Police Chief Jeffrey Norman and Mayor Cavalier Johnson provided on Tuesday, July 5 a mid-year review of crime, crash data and homicide clearance rates. Police department data shows most violence crime and reckless driving is down, but homicides are on pace to break a record. "What is...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Child hit by stray bullet in Kenosha: police

KENOSHA, Wis. - Kenosha police are investigating how a child watching fireworks at the lakefront was hit by a stray bullet on July 4. The victim presented themselves at the hospital believing they were struck by a firework while at Kenosha’s lakefront watching the fireworks show. A medical examination of the injury confirmed that the victim was actually struck by a bullet.
KENOSHA, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Old Milwaukee#Violent Crime
CBS 58

Shooting of 55-year-old man on 12th and Keefe Saturday night

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Around 9:00 p.m. on Saturday, July 2, 2022 a 55-year-old Milwaukee man was shot near 12th St. and Keefe Ave. The man presented himself to a local hospital and he is expected to survive. According to police an argument preceded the shooting. Milwaukee Police are seeking...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee shootings: 5 injured in 4 incidents overnight

MILWAUKEE - Police are investigating at least four additional shootings that happened Sunday, July 3 into Monday, July 4 in the City of Milwaukee. A 36-year-old Milwaukee man sustained non-fatal injuries after being struck by gunfire around 9:30 p.m., police say. He presented himself to a local hospital where he is expected to survive.
MILWAUKEE, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS 58

How to cope after another mass shooting

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- News of another mass shooting may be affecting your life, even if you weren't directly impacted by the Highland Park shooting. While more than 60 miles away from Milwaukee, it still hits close to home. "People from the age of 8 to 45 were shot, so...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Waukesha police blotter: Motorcyclist swerves and crashes to avoid hitting SUV

1:39 p.m. Monday — A caller in the 100 block of South Grandview Boulevard reported an accident involving an SUV and a motorcycle. According to the log, the motorcyclist only had road rash and no other injuries. The driver of the SUV left when the caller said she was calling the police. According to the log, the subjects were exchanging information. According to the log, the man crashed his own bike after the woman inadvertently cut him off. He rode up next to the woman and was yelling at her and lost control of his bike and crashed it. No accident report was wished.
WAUKESHA, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Woman injured after Summerfest Halsey concert

MILWAUKEE - A woman is recovering after she was injured at Summerfest, sent to the hospital after she was knocked to the ground by another person who attended the Halsey concert Saturday, July 2 at the American Family Insurance Amphitheater. According to Milwaukee police, a man was sliding down a...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Police: gunman hit in Brookfield theater shootout

BROOKFIELD, Wis. — A gunman who exchanged gunfire with someone outside a movie theater was not only injured in the shootout, but was expected to face criminal charges, Brookfield police said in a statement Saturday night. The revelation about the shootout was the first new information police shared about...
BROOKFIELD, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Madison, WI
11K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Channel3000.com and WISC News 3 Now provides you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for Madison and South-Central Wisconsin.

 https://morganmurphymedia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy