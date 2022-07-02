ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
It's Your Business includes Ed O’Malley, Trey George and Lindsay Freeman

By The Capital-Journal
Hirings

Ed O’Malley has been named president and CEO of the Kansas Health Foundation, a statewide philanthropy based in Wichita. His appointment is effective Aug. 10. O’Malley currently serves as president and CEO of the Kansas Leadership Center, a nonprofit organization committed to fostering leadership for stronger, healthier and more prosperous Kansas communities. O’Malley joined KLC, which is primarily funded by KHF, in 2007 as its founding president and CEO — taking the organization from a new startup to an internationally recognized leadership training hub. Under his leadership, KLC has played a significant role increasing the number of diverse and underrepresented groups in civic leadership throughout Kansas. “Throughout my career, I’ve always focused first and foremost on being a servant leader who is in tune with the needs of others,” O’Malley said. “While it will be bittersweet to leave the KLC family I’ve grown to love, it is an honor, and the fulfillment of a dream, to step into the president and CEO position at KHF, and follow in the footsteps of some men and women I greatly admire.” Prior to his time at KLC, O’Malley served two terms as a state representative in the Kansas Legislature, gained experience in the private sector and worked on the staff of Gov. Bill Graves. O’Malley holds a bachelor’s degree in history from Kansas State University. He has also completed the Emerging Leaders Streetwise MBA program offered by the U.S. Small Business Administration and received executive training from the Harvard Business School and the Harvard John F. Kennedy School of Government.

Campaign

United Way of Greater Topeka Leadership CEO Jessica Lehnherr introduced board member Trey George as the organization's next campaign chair. George is the president and CEO of the Topeka Housing Authority. “My friends and colleagues at United Way know how passionate I am about helping people and how strongly I believe in our community," George said. “I am honored to be able to share with the community all the wonderful initiatives the United Way of Greater Topeka supports to help make our community amazing!” George has been with THA for 11 years and leads a staff of 57 dedicated housing professionals. THA provides safe, decent, affordable housing for more than 5,000 low-income people. Before joining THA, George worked in the financial services industry as branch manager and vice president. He earned a bachelor's degree in criminal justice from Washburn University. Lindsay Freeman will be vice-chair for a year before serving as campaign chair for the 2023-24 campaign. Freeman currently serves on UWGT’s Resource Development Committee and is the United Way campaign coordinator for her employer, Kansas Gas Service.

Topeka-area hirings, promotions, retirements and other announcements can be emailed to iyb@cjonline.com.

