The Battle Creek Executive Airport, which is hosting the 2022 Field of Flight Air Show and Balloon Festival through Monday. Daily admission is $13 and parking is $5.

The air show was postponed Saturday following an accident involving a jet-fueled semi truck performing that resulted in one death .

MORE : Battle Creek balloon pilot flies 'Cynthia Seal' in honor of his late wife

U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds roar into Battle Creek for Field of Flight

Flag-carrying couple run Battle Creek Half Marathon in the memory of fallen Marine

The air show is scheduled at noon Sunday and Monday, with Fourth of July fireworks planned for 10:30 p.m.

For more information, visit fieldofflight.com .

Contact reporter Nick Buckley at nbuckley@battlecreekenquirer.com or 269-966-0652. Follow him on Twitter:@NickJBuckley

This article originally appeared on Battle Creek Enquirer: When to watch fireworks, air shows this Independence Day weekend in Battle Creek