Chick-fil-A drive-thru at Sunset Mall

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Chick-Fil-A at Sunset Mall is getting an upgrade in order to better serve their customers with an additional drive-thru.

The drive-thru will be operational from 11 AM to 2 PM on the Sunset Drive side of the mall Monday through Saturday. The drive-thru will accept credit/debit cards as well as mobile orders placed in the app. Chick-fil-A at Sunset mall has said they aim to have guests in and out of the parking lot within 7-8 minutes just like they would at a free-standing store.

