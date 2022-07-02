Kevin Durant's Back And Forth With A Reporter On Twitter Amid Trade Rumors
On Saturday, Brooklyn Nets superstar forward Kevin Durant had a back and forth with a reporter on Twitter.
Durant: " The ones who were locked in that gym with me know what it is, they know what I’m about. If u haven’t been in there with me, ask around"
Robin Lundberg: " This is vague and doesn’t address anything directly. We all know you are an awesome basketball player."
Durant: "What u want addressed?"
Lundberg: " Do you really want a trade from the Nets? If so, why? Was Kyrie a dealbreaker for you? If you do want a trade, do you expect to pick your destination? Thanks!"
Durant: "Keep dreaming robin lmao "
Lundberg: " Okie doke. Not sure why you asked what I wanted addressed then. But I’ll now print out this twitter interaction and hang it on my wall. And dream of someone bringing a championship to the Nets."
Durant and the Nets just finished a historically disappointing season as they had been seen as a team who would win a title.
Yet, they got swept in the first-round of the NBA Playoffs by the Boston Celtics.
Losing in the first-round is one thing, but getting swept is unacceptable.
Recently, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that Durant has requested a trade out of Brooklyn.
Free agency began on June 30 (at 6 P.M. Eastern Time), so the drama is all just beginning, and there will likely be a lot more moves and a lot more rumors and speculation until Durant is moved to a new team.
