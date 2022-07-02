ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf

LIV Golf: 10 Takeaways on first U.S. tournament, from Ryder Cup controversy to Ari Fleischer | D'Angelo

By Tom D'Angelo, Palm Beach Post
Palm Beach Daily News
Palm Beach Daily News
 3 days ago

NORTH PLAINS, Ore. — The most polarizing golf league in history is off and running.

The LIV Golf Series has completed two events — one in Europe and one in the U.S. — and most still are not sure what to make of this venture being financed by a country known for its human rights abuses.

Mickelson is hopeful: Phil Mickelson remains upbeat after tough start to his LIV Golf career

It's all about the money: First LIV champion Charl Schwartzel made more money in 3 days than any year on PGA Tour | D'Angelo

Wolff points to mental health: Matthew Wolff believes LIV Golf Series format, schedule will help his mental health

But the Saudi Arabia-backed league, run by Hall of Famer and Palm Beach Gardens resident Greg Norman, is elated with the progress and the number of players who have left the PGA Tour to join LIV . And lastvweek's U.S. debut at Pumpkin Ridge Golf Club outside of Portland did nothing to slow the momentum.

LIV is so confident this venture will thrive that it fast-forwarded its plans of easing to a full schedule by 2024 and will expand to the maximum 14 events in 2023 (from eight this year), with 48 contracted players and a true league format of 12 four-man teams.

Here are 10 takeaways after an eventful week that saw protesters and supporters:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1m99PJ_0gTAl6h000

It's professional golf, but louder

Walking the course during play certainly was different. Remember, this is new for LIV, too, so it will take time to work out the bugs, and one of those is making sure there are enough volunteers on the course.

Patrick Reed's first tee shot Thursday hit a pine tree. With no spotters in the immediate area, he initially could not find his ball. He finally did but with help from the fans. One volunteer told me they were short-staffed Thursday but expected help the final two days.

LIV brands itself as "golf, but louder" and lived up to the billing with music heard around the course as players were being delivered to their assigned holes via golf carts for the shotgun start. There were also skydivers and jugglers on unicycles.

Bryson DeChambeau's creation company, Regency, followed him to film content for his YouTube Channel.

“It’s literally the opposite of the PGA Tour,” one of his cameramen told Golf Digest. “You can’t do s--- out there. Here, they’re encouraging us to do stuff.”

Recruiting efforts ongoing

The NBA is not the only league where deals are currently being struck. LIV will be adding more PGA Tour players and who knows when it will end. Players and agents are looking for more tour defectors and won't stop anytime soon with LIV going to 48 contracted players for 2023.

"Getting calls from (Dustin Johnson) and some of these guys telling me how amazing London was, it's something I feel like I wanted to be a part of," Reed said.

Englishman Paul Casey, ranked No. 26 in the world, is the latest to defect from the PGA Tour, joining LIV on Saturday. More are expected to make the switch before LIV's next event July 29 at Bedminster, N.J.

One player said a lot is happening behind the scenes.

Ari Fleischer working with players

Media consultant Ari Fleischer, the Fox News political commentator and White House press secretary for President George W. Bush, has appeared at both LIV events and listened intently to how players answered questions.

Once it was clear players were giving the same talking points, a testy exchange occurred when some were asked how much media training they received, especially to address questions about human rights abuses happening in Saudi Arabia.

"Zero," Pat Perez said.

"Yeah, I mean, unless you want to do it yourself," chimed in Brooks Koepka .

When Koepka was told it was just a question he said, "I'm just giving you an answer, man."

What is the long-term outlook?

Considering the number of players who have resigned their tour membership — the list includes Jupiter's Dustin Johnson, Jupiter's Charl Schwartzel, Sergio Garcia, Kevin Na, Louis Oosthuizen, Lee Westwood — many have faith LIV's future is bright.

Schwartzel, who won the inaugural LIV event outside London, did his research and told me he wanted to be certain it "wasn't a scam" and that there was a long-term vision before joining.

Still, no one knows where this league will be in three or four years. We know the confidence is high from within that it will thrive, considering LIV officials gave the go-ahead to schedule 14 events next year. And we know some of these megamillion-dollar contracts are for four years.

On Friday, Carlos Ortiz was asked how it feels to be set for life financially. Ortiz was at the podium with Johnson, who reportedly signed a $125 million contract to join LIV.

"I don't know," Ortiz said. "How does it feel D.J.?"

Said Johnson: "Just look at my face."

He was smiling.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28RLtl_0gTAl6h000

Less golf, more parties

In team sports, we have guys described as a "player's coach." If that extended to leagues, LIV would be labeled a "player's league."

LIV Golf covers expenses for travel and accommodations for all 48 players and their caddies, agents and coaches. They put them up at a swanky hotel at each event, throw a players party and encourage players to hang out.

"We tend to be more together, there is more social going on, that relates to more fun," said Schwartzel, admitting it is easier with just 48 players. "Very seldom do you see every player pitch up at a function on the tour. Most of the time half of the guys wouldn't come. Everybody comes (to the LIV party)."

The parties, though, have not come without controversy. The one in London was moved after the host venue reportedly walked away fearing bad publicity. After Tuesday's party here, the company that owns the venue apologized, telling KGW television in Portland it will "evaluate and change our policies for vetting and booking events."

Team concept a big hit

One novelty is the team component, which really kicks in next year.

In 2023, 12 permanent captains will be chosen and they will select, recruit and coerce others to join their teams. This year, each event is designating $5 million to the team pot: $3 million for first place, $1.5 million for second and $500,000 for third.

"It's like college. You're going to try so hard for your team and it just gives you so much more opportunity to enjoy yourself and have little small wins and feel good about yourself (even if you) shoot a 75," Matthew Wolff said.

Some sponsors not offended (yet)

One question about Koepka's decision to defect to LIV was answered Tuesday when he stepped up to the podium wearing his Nike cap, the company whose headquarters are 15 miles from where LIV's first U.S. event was held at Pumpkin Ridge.

Several sponsors, though, have dropped LIV golfers, including Rocket Mortgage, KPMG, Heineken, Workday, Amstel, UPS and Royal Bank of Canada. Callaway put its sponsorship of Phil Mickelson on pause but other golf equipment manufacturers have not commented.

Mickelson has been wearing a hat with the logo of his LIV team — Hy Flyers.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MEp52_0gTAl6h000

Some see it as a business decision

DeChambeau talked about the "business decision" side of joining LIV and giving back to those who helped save the life of his father, Jon, who received a kidney transplant five years ago.

"The National Kidney Foundation came and helped him out," DeChambeau said. "And it would be doing them a disservice if I wasn't able to give back to the organization that helped my father stay alive."

DeChambeau, by the way, made $26.2 million in prize money while on the PGA Tour.

Ryder Cup questions

One of the unknowns when it comes to LIV golfers is whether they will be allowed to play in the Ryder Cup. What we do know is those who signed with LIV Golf have been suspended by the PGA Tour and the PGA Tour and DP World Tour strengthened their existing alliance.

Englishman Lee Westwood, who has played in 11 Ryder Cups, equaling a European record, is not happy with the possibility of LIV golfers being banned from the Ryder Cup.

"Why should it be threatened?" he said. "I've been playing Ryder Cup golf since 1997 and the criteria has been to be a member of the European Tour. The criteria for being a member of the European Tour is to play four events. Why should they change that now? Why would the European Tour change their rules so dramatically because another tour doesn't like it or feels financially threatened? There's just a bit too much protection going on for my liking and not enough transparency."

Fan experience limited, for now

LIV has capped the number of fans allowed into its two events and declined to make that number public for the event at Pumpkin Ridge. The reason for the limited number of patrons at Pumpkin Ridge was the possibility of trouble from protesters and two-lane roads being the only way into the course.

"When they start to get permitting for a larger number, I think we'll start seeing a lot larger galleries," Phil Mickelson said. "I know there's a lot of demand but right now but they're keeping it small."

Those in attendance told several reporters they were not interested in the politics and where the money was coming from and only wanted to see professional golfers, especially in an area of the country that has hosted few events. Many were overheard talking about conversations and interactions they had with the golfers.

Tom D'Angelo is a journalist at The Palm Beach Post . You can reach him at tdangelo@pbpost.com .

This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Post: LIV Golf: 10 Takeaways on first U.S. tournament, from Ryder Cup controversy to Ari Fleischer | D'Angelo

Comments / 0

Related
thecomeback.com

Three LIV Golf players win injunction against DP World Tour, allowing them to play in Scottish Open and expanding that tournament’s field size

A large element of the discussion of pro golfers jumping from the PGA Tour and the DP World Tour to new Saudi-backed organization LIV Golf has been about those tours booting out players who choose to play in LIV events. There are only eight LIV events set for 2022, and the 2022 schedule only sees golfers participating on a per-event basis, so there will be plenty of weeks when LIV golfers don’t have an event to play in. And while many of the majors have already indicated they’ll accept LIV competitors, the PGA Tour and the DP World Tour have not. That’s now led to some interesting legal blowback for the latter.
GOLF
golfmagic.com

DP World Tour pro on LIV Golf: I was wrong about Ian Poulter

DP World Tour player Mike Lorenzo-Vera does not mince his words when it comes to LIV Golf. When the Saudi-backed mega money series was initially announced, the Frenchman absolutely tore into those players who were thinking of jumping ship. “WTF is going on in some player’s head???” he posted on...
GOLF
The Spun

Look: Paige Spiranac's Tweet About Pat Perez Going Viral

Paige Spiranac isn't just keeping tabs on the PGA Tour these days. She's also commenting on the LIV Golf circuit. At this weekend's LIV Golf event in Portland, PGA Tour defector Pat Perez was part of the winning team, the 4 Aces, along with Dustin Johnson, Patrick Reed and Talor Gooch. However, Perez struggled individually, shooting 80 on Saturday to finish +6 for the event.
GOLF
golfmagic.com

WATCH: Tiger Woods lets Rory McIlroy test out his driver at Adare Manor

Tiger Woods appeared to be in good spirits on the range ahead of the JP McManus Pro-Am at Adare Manor. Woods, 46, arrived in style earlier in the week alongside his long-time girlfriend Erica Herman via helicopter. He is playing the star-studded event in a tune-up before the landmark 150th...
GOLF
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Phil Mickelson
Person
D'angelo
Person
Ari Fleischer
Person
Carlos Ortiz
FOX Sports

LIV Golf’s first U.S. tournament crowns winner

Branden Grace won LIV Golf’s first stop on American soil, an event that drew critics and protestors alike because of the upstart series’ funding by Saudi Arabia. Grace closed with a 7-under 65 on Saturday to finish at 13 under in the 54-hole tournament at Pumpkin Ridge Golf Club. The 34-year-old South African won $4 million.
GOLF
golfmagic.com

Billy Horschel furious with "lying" LIV Golf players: "Leave us alone!"

“Tired” Billy Horschel slammed the LIV Golf players in a passionate defence of the established tours as he urged the defectors to “just leave us alone”. Horschel spoke to the media ahead of the Genesis Scottish Open at The Renaissance Club where he hit out at some of the rationale given by some of the “rebels”.
GOLF
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ryder Cup#Golf Digest#Golf World#Golf Ball#North Plains#Pga Tour D Angelo Wolff#Liv Golf Series#Hall Of Famer
golfmagic.com

WATCH: Greg Norman pours beer into fan's mouth at LIV Golf Portland event

LIV Golf commissioner Greg Norman has promised to "make golf louder" with his new controversial venture and he certainly achieved that over the weekend. After Branden Grace won $4.375 million on Sunday at Pumpkin Ridge in Portland, there was a raucous and celebratory atmosphere and Norman added fuel to the fire.
GOLF
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
PGA TOUR
NewsBreak
Sports
Golf Digest

Tiger Woods is playing in a tournament on Monday in Ireland. So what is the J.P. McManus Pro-Am anyway?

There was no sounding of the alarms on Golf Twitter over the weekend, no wild frenzy from fans watching anxiously to see if a certain iconic golfer’s private jet had taken off for a trans-Atlantic flight. Unlike the Masters, PGA Championship and U.S. Open, Tiger Woods had never been coy about his intent to play in the upcoming Open Championship at St. Andrews. He's called the Old Course his favorite in the world, and it’s a layout that would seem well suited for a 46-year-old still recovering from significant injuries to his right leg after his horrific car accident in February 2021.
GOLF
The Spun

Tiger Woods Is Playing On Monday: Golf World Reacts

Tiger Woods is set to make his return to professional golf later this month. The 15-time major champion is set to compete at The Open Championship at St. Andrews in two weeks. Before that, he'll get in some practice overseas. Woods is taking part in the J.P. McManus Pro-Am, which...
GOLF
golfmagic.com

LIV Golf's Bryson DeChambeau on rumours his deal is $125m? "A little low"

Bryson DeChambeau has confirmed reports are “somewhat close” his LIV Golf contract is allegedly worth $125million. The 28-year-old was announced as a LIV Golf signee during the Saudi-backed series’ opening event at Centurion Club just outside of London a few weeks ago. Last week the 2020 U.S....
GOLF
Golf.com

Rules Guy: If your partner asks you to mark your ball in the fairway, do you have to replace it their divot?

The Rules of Golf are tricky! Thankfully, we’ve got the guru. Our Rules Guy knows the book front to back. Got a question? He’s got all the answers. Upon reaching our drives, my playing partner and I found that our golf balls were touching and perfectly lined up toward the hole. My ball was in front, so I marked it. His approach produced a massive divot; to replace my ball in its original spot would have meant being in this newly created divot. I claimed I was entitled to a free drop, he said I wasn’t. Who was right? —Brick Rigden, Parkville, Mo.
GOLF
GOBankingRates

How Much is Mark Cuban Worth?

Entrepreneur, investor and philanthropist Mark Cuban began building his fortune in 1990 with the sale of his technology startup, MicroSolutions.Three decades later, his business ventures and stakes in...
CELEBRITIES
Palm Beach Daily News

Palm Beach Daily News

6K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Palm Beach, Florida from Palm Beach Post.

 http://palmbeachpost.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy