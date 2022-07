Coinbase is discontinuing its Coinbase Pro version. The platform is migrating all its services under one account alongside introducing a new Advanced Trade feature on Coinbase. Crypto exchange Coinbase has announced that it’s putting a stop to its Coinbase pro version of services by the end of this year. The exchange further stated that it will be replacing its pro version by introducing an Advanced trade option on Coinbase.com to help simplify crypto transactions for the masses.

MARKETS ・ 13 DAYS AGO