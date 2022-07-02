ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deadline to register to vote in August is drawing near

By Katrina Smith, Jackson Sun
Election day is around the corner for the Hub City and West Tennessee. In order to vote in this year's election on Aug. 4, Tennesseans must be registered to vote by Tuesday, July 5.

“Going into this 4th of July holiday, I can’t think of a more patriotic thing to do than to register to vote,” Secretary of State Tre Hargett said in a press release. “With our convenient online voter registration system, it’s never been easier or safer for Tennesseans to register to vote or update their registration.”

Every one has heard the saying that "voting is your civic duty." Voting is important to all lives. Voting is important because it is a part of freedom helping to shape our communities.

On August 4, Jacksonians will be voting in the state and federal primary, County General Election. Registered voters will be given the chance to vote for governor and constable, circuit court and more.

Across the Hub City, social organizations are taking a stand to help educate and register others to vote.

Social organizations like Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. took the message of voting to the schools. From their efforts, 173 students, who will be 18 during the election were registered to vote and will be eligible to vote in the upcoming election.

For more information about registering to vote, voter eligibility and other Tennessee election details, visit GoVoteTN.gov or call the Division of Elections toll-free at 1-877-850-4959. All mailed registrations must be postmarked by July 5.

This article originally appeared on Jackson Sun: Deadline to register to vote in August is drawing near

