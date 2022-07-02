ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock Avalanche-Journal

Caprock Chronicles: The Slaughter Towns of West Texas

By David Murrah
Lubbock Avalanche-Journal
Lubbock Avalanche-Journal
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VcH1e_0gTAkIEg00

Editor's Note: Caprock Chronicles is edited by Jack Becker, Librarian Emeritus of Texas Tech University librarian. He can be reached at jack.becker@ttu.edu. Today’s article about the Slaughter family of West Texas is by contributor David Murrah, a historian of West Texas and native of Gruver.

Two generations of the family of famed Texas cattle rancher C.C. Slaughter made a lasting impression on West Texas and the Llano Estacado. Several communities trace their founding to the Slaughter family’s efforts to colonize the region.

Christopher Columbus Slaughter was the oldest son of pioneer Texas cattleman and Baptist preacher George Webb Slaughter and his wife Sarah. Born on Columbus Day, October 12, 1836, in Sabine County near the Louisiana border. In 1857, C.C. moved with his family to a bend on the Brazos River north of present-day Palo Pinto where he and his younger brothers, including John B. Slaughter, began supplying cattle to the nearby Brazos Indian Reservation located at present-day Graham.

After the Civil War, the Slaughters became very successful in driving cattle to distant markets, first to Jefferson in 1867 and then up the Chisholm Trail well into the 1870s.

After the defeat of the Comanches and Kiowas who had controlled the Llano Estacado until 1874, the Slaughter brothers joined many others in establishing open range ranches in West Texas. In 1876, C.C., in partnership with other cattlemen, placed cattle near present-day Colorado City, and John and Bill Slaughter ranged their herd in 1876 to the mouth of Bull Creek east of present-day Gail. The following year, they returned with more cattle, only to find their claim jumped by their older brother C.C! The younger brothers then moved their cattle north to Crosby County, and C.C. used the Bull Creek site to establish his vast Long S Ranch.

In 1901, C.C. helped his younger brother John acquire his own ranch, the Square and Compass, a 90,000-acre spread, which lay in southwestern Garza and eastern Lynn counties, which John renamed as the U Lazy S. He also financed his younger brother Bill’s Coldwater Ranch in the upper Panhandle in Sherman County.

Also by 1901, C.C. had created his 250,000-acre Lazy S Ranch in Cochran and Hockley counties, which he deeded to his wife and nine children to be a “living insurance policy”. As a result, the Slaughters, including C.C. and his children, as well as C.C.’s brothers John and Bill, owned nearly a million acres of West Texas from the Colorado City area to the south to modern Stratford in the upper Panhandle.

As railroad construction began to penetrate the Llano Estacado in the early 1900s, land values began to rise and the farmers’ frontier pushed onto the plains. John Slaughter was among the first to relinquish his land when he sold nearly half of his U Lazy S Ranch to cereal manufacturer C. W. Post who developed the town of Post in Garza County.

In 1908, C.C. Slaughter allowed Iowa land promoter W.P. Soash to begin selling his Running Water Ranch in Castro, Lamb and Hale counties. Then, in 1909, he contracted with Soash to sell the Long S Ranch in Howard, Martin, Dawson, and Borden counties. However, the severe drought of 1910-12 halted land sales and forced Soash into bankruptcy; Slaughter got most of the ranch back.

After C.C. Slaughter’s death in 1919, his vast estate was divided ten ways among his wife and nine children, and two years later, his heirs divided their Lazy S Ranch in Cochran and Hockley counties. Although some of the family chose to continue ranching operations, others began farming and still others decided to sell as land values once again had begun to rise in the 1920s. C.C. Slaughter’s oldest daughter, Minnie Slaughter Veal, sold her 20,000-acre ranch in Cochran County in 1921 to promoter Morton J. Smith who in turn developed the townsite of Morton. Her brother Dick Slaughter turned control of his land to Lubbock attorney C.A. Pierce, who, along with another brother Bob Slaughter, created the town of Ligon south of present-day Morton in an effort to secure the county seat. Although the effort failed, they did succeed in helping to get the Santa Fe to build a line across Slaughter land which in turn led to the creation of the towns of Levelland, Whiteface, Lehman, and Bledsoe.

Bob Slaughter also sold much of his land to prospective farmers beginning in 1926 and established the town of Sundown in Hockley County. However, the discovery of oil on his land in 1937 led to the end of land sales by the family heirs as the Slaughter Oil Field soon became one of the major producers in Texas.

Although some of the Slaughter-influenced towns, such as Coldwater (Sherman County), Soash and Vealmoor (Howard County), and Lehman (Cochran County) are virtually ghost towns today, others like Post, Levelland, Morton, Whiteface, Sundown and Olton remain as important communities in West Texas.

Comments / 25

Adan Rodriguez
3d ago

Stealing the land and cattle. Murdered the original owners women and children included. Just because you steal something doesn’t make it yours.

Reply(22)
8
Related
B93

You Tuber Ranks The Top 10 Worst Cities in Texas

This video only ranks cities and towns in areas of south and east Texas, so Midland/Odessa and nothing near here are featured in this video. But here is the list of "cities," as they call them, that are the worst to live in but only a handful could be called cities, otherwise they are mostly small towns.
TEXAS STATE
countylinemagazine.com

San Augustine Was Texas’ First American City

July 11, 1833 was the official founding date of San Augustine, often called the first American city in East Texas. The official founding date drew attention in 2013 when a forgotten document titled The Founding Papers of San Augustine, Texas, was found in a trunk at an estate sale. The...
SAN AUGUSTINE, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#West Texas#Long S#Louisiana#Texas Tech University#The Llano Estacado
KSAT 12

10 people drowned in Texas waters over July 4 weekend

Over the July 4 weekend, Texas Game Wardens reported 10 drownings and one boat-related death. There were also 38 reported boating accidents, according to Texas Game Wardens. As part of Operation Dry Water, Texas Game Wardens patrolled 10,202 hours, contacted 12,537 vessels and administered 332 field sobriety tests. They also issued 1,976 warnings and 1,560 citations.
TEXAS STATE
KXAN

Texas communities win Governor’s beauty awards

AUSTIN, Texas (FOX 44) – Some Texas communities were recognized for Keeping Texas Beautiful! First Lady Cecilia Abbott recognized the ten winning communities of the 2022 Governor’s Community Achievement Awards (GCAA) during her keynote address Wednesday night at the Keep Texas Beautiful GCAA Dinner in Austin. The Salado and Woodway communities were among those recognized. […]
TEXAS STATE
klif.com

Governor Abbott Announces Texas Travel Industry Recovery Grant Program

AUSTIN (WBAP/KLIF) ─ Texas Governor Greg Abbott and the Governor’s Office of Economic Development and Tourism announced on Tuesday that the opening of applications will begin July 6 for the Texas Travel Industry Recovery Grant Program. The program was established by Senate Bill 8 and signed into law...
KXAN

What’s driving electricity and gas bills higher in Texas?

(Texas Tribune) — Texans are seeing skyrocketing home electric bills this spring and summer, with many customers paying at least 50% more than they did for electric bills at this time last year. And nobody seems to know when costs will go down. “I am worried people are going...
TEXAS STATE
KHOU

First Filipina crowned Miss Texas USA

TEXAS, USA — Miss Texas USA 2022 made history over the weekend!. R'Bonney Gabriel, who is from Friendswood, took home the crown for 2022 as the Harris County representative. Gabriel is the first Filipina to wear the crown in Texas. Gabriel graduated from the University of North Texas in...
B93

Tasty! Texas Lands Two Top 10 Towns in 2022’s Best BBQ Cities in America

When it comes to BBQ, Texas has some of the best to offer, and if you're looking for a top BBQ city in Texas, you've got a couple of prime choices. It's no secret Texas is home to the BEST BBQ in the country. There is just something different about a Texans' commitment to the process of preparing mouth watering brisket and ribs. Whether we are smoking it, grilling it or slow cooking it, Texans just seem to do it best.
TEXAS STATE
KVUE

Ukrainian family flees war zone and finds refuge in Central Texas

AUSTIN, Texas — Plenty of people across the U.S. are celebrating freedom as Americans, but other countries are currently fighting to keep their independence. As the war continues in Ukraine, people are still leaving their homes to escape the violence. Irina and Oleg had to leave their home in...
AUSTIN, TX
KBTX.com

State authorities investigating drowning at state park in Walker County

HUNTSVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department tells KBTX it is investigating a drowning at one of its parks this holiday weekend. Kirk McDonnell says a victim was recovered Sunday morning at Huntsville State Park. The Montgomery County Police Reporter says divers from Huntsville Fire Department and...
WALKER COUNTY, TX
Lubbock Avalanche-Journal

Lubbock Avalanche-Journal

2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
315K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Lubbock, TX from Lubbock Avalanche-Journal.

 http://lubbockonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy