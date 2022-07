Viola Davis, 56, is at war in her upcoming action film The Woman King, which arrives in theaters on September 16. Sony Pictures Entertainment released the thrilling trailer on July 6 that centers around Viola’s character General Nanisca, the leader of the Dahomey Amazons who are a group of female African warriors. The Kingdom of Dahomey is led by King Ghezo, played by John Boyega. “An evil is coming that threatens our kingdom,” King Ghezo says in the trailer. “Our freedom. But we have a weapon they are not prepared for.”

