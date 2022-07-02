Voter registration deadline in Tennessee is July 5

Just a few days remain for Tennesseans to register to vote in the upcoming state and federal primary and general elections.

Tuesday, July 5 will be the final day to register in Tennessee, which can be done in just a few minutes by mail or online.

To register, visit the Maury County Election Commission, 1207 Tradewinds Drive, or register online at www.GoVoteTN.gov, where residents may also check their registration status or update their address.

For those registering by mail, the registration form must be postmarked no later than July 5.

Registration will also require a driver's license or photo ID issued by the Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security, which voters must also present at the time of voting.

“Going into this 4th of July holiday, I can’t think of a more patriotic thing to do than to register to vote,” Secretary of State Tre Hargett said in a press release. “With our convenient online voter registration system, it’s never been easier or safer for Tennesseans to register to vote or update their registration.”

Early voting for the upcoming Aug. 4 election is scheduled to begin Friday, July 15 and runs until Saturday, July 30. The deadline to request an absentee ballot is Thursday, July 28.

To stay up to date about the Aug. 4 election, follow the Secretary of State's social media accounts at @SecTreGargett on Twitter, @tnsecofstate on Instagram, as well as the Tennessee Secretary of State's Facebook page.

For information about voter eligibility and other election details, contact the Division of Elections' toll-free number at 1-877-850-4959.