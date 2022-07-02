ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Voter registration deadline in Tennessee is July 5

By Jay Powell, The Daily Herald
Columbia Daily Herald
Columbia Daily Herald
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25mo3g_0gTAjaxr00

Just a few days remain for Tennesseans to register to vote in the upcoming state and federal primary and general elections.

Tuesday, July 5 will be the final day to register in Tennessee, which can be done in just a few minutes by mail or online.

To register, visit the Maury County Election Commission, 1207 Tradewinds Drive, or register online at www.GoVoteTN.gov, where residents may also check their registration status or update their address.

For those registering by mail, the registration form must be postmarked no later than July 5.

Registration will also require a driver's license or photo ID issued by the Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security, which voters must also present at the time of voting.

“Going into this 4th of July holiday, I can’t think of a more patriotic thing to do than to register to vote,” Secretary of State Tre Hargett said in a press release. “With our convenient online voter registration system, it’s never been easier or safer for Tennesseans to register to vote or update their registration.”

Early voting for the upcoming Aug. 4 election is scheduled to begin Friday, July 15 and runs until Saturday, July 30. The deadline to request an absentee ballot is Thursday, July 28.

To stay up to date about the Aug. 4 election, follow the Secretary of State's social media accounts at @SecTreGargett on Twitter, @tnsecofstate on Instagram, as well as the Tennessee Secretary of State's Facebook page.

For information about voter eligibility and other election details, contact the Division of Elections' toll-free number at 1-877-850-4959.

Comments / 0

Related
WDEF

Tennessee Voters Must Register Today for August Election

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WDEF)- Today, July 5, is the last day that voters in Tennessee can register to be eligible for the upcoming August 4 elections. Voters must register by 11:59 PM in their time zone to be able to vote in that election. Residents have a variety of methods they...
TENNESSEE STATE
WSMV

Tennessee August primary voter registration deadline Tuesday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Tennesseans are running out of time to register to vote in the Aug. 4 primary election. By Tuesday’s deadline, U.S. citizens with a driver’s license or a photo ID issued by the Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security can register at GoVoteTN.com. Or they can download an application and submit or postmark it to the county election commission office by Tuesday.
TENNESSEE STATE
knoxfocus.com

The 1948 Election in Tennessee VII

Republicans across the nation confidently expected to win back the White House after sixteen long years out of power. The GOP had won both houses of Congress in the 1946 midterm elections. The Republican National Chairman at the time was a Tennessean: Carroll Reece. Then a sitting congressman who had been in Congress since 1920 with one two-year hiatus, had given up his seat in the House of Representatives to devote all his time and energies to being chairman of the Republican National Committee. Carroll Reece presided over the.
TENNESSEE STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Maury County, TN
Government
State
Tennessee State
Local
Tennessee Government
County
Maury County, TN
Tennessee State
Tennessee Elections
WATE

Counties with the most veterans in Tennessee

There are roughly 19 million veterans living in the U.S., according to data from the Department of Veterans Affairs. Though, the VA anticipates the percentage of the U.S. population with military experience will continue to decline over the next couple of decades—by 2046, it expects the number of living U.S. veterans to decrease by 35%.
TENNESSEE STATE
WREG

Fastest-growing counties in Tennessee

Why do people move from one county or region to another? The usual suspects are jobs, family, significant others, and overall cost of living, but there are other elements at play. For those with children, moving within close proximity of a highly rated school district is a key contributing factor....
TENNESSEE STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tre Hargett
wpln.org

Tennessee just had its second-largest crude oil spill ever, with 200,000 gallons leaking into rural town

A burst pipeline has leaked more than 200,000 gallons of crude oil in the small town of Henderson, Tenn., making it the second-largest crude oil spill in state history. The Mid-Valley Pipeline Company, a roughly 1,000-mile crude oil pipeline, is the source of the leak, about 130 miles southwest of Nashville. The pipeline dumped about 4,800 barrels of crude oil, which is equivalent to 201,600 gallons, into the surrounding area and into a local creek in Chester County last Wednesday, according to the Department of Transportation’s Pipeline and Hazardous Safety Materials Administration, also known as PHMSA.
NASHVILLE, TN
localmemphis.com

New Tennessee law prohibits race-based hair discrimination

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A new law in Tennessee prevents employers from discriminating against someone's ethnic hairstyle. Tennessee is among the latest states to pass the Creating a Respectful and Open World for Natural Hair (CROWN) Act. Some people in Knoxville say the change is long overdue. Vivian Hartsell has...
KNOXVILLE, TN
williamsonhomepage.com

Tennessee extends sales tax holiday on gun safes, gun safety devices

Tennessee's sales tax holiday on gun safes and gun safety devices has been extended for another year through June 2023. The tax-free holiday only applies to gun safes and gun safety devices, and the state defines a gun safe "as a locking container or other enclosure equipped with a padlock, key lock, combination lock, or other locking device that is designed and intended for the secure storage of one or more firearms."
TENNESSEE STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Voter Registration#Election State#Tennesseans
chattanoogacw.com

VIDEO: Crowd disperses after fireworks malfunction in Tennessee

SALTILLO, Tenn. (WZTV) — Video obtained by FOX 17 News shows a crowd dispersing after fireworks malfunction during a July 4th celebration in Hardin County. Sources tell us no one was injured, but a vehicle received some damage. Watch the video below, courtesy Chasity Weatherly. Get reports like this...
HARDIN COUNTY, TN
indherald.com

New covid cases are rising in Scott County, across Tennessee

There were more than 2,000 new cases of Covid-19 reported in Tennessee each day last week, as the number of coronavirus cases continue to tick upward. Testing positivity, which is often used as an indicator of the spread of illness, is also pushing higher. Last week, 24.5% of tests — about 1 in 4 — returned positive for Covid-19.
SCOTT COUNTY, TN
actionnews5.com

CROWN Act made law in Tennessee

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - As of July 1, Tennessee is the first state in the Mid-South to make the CROWN Act law. It stands for Creating a Respectful and Open World for Natural Hair. This new law prevents employers from discriminating against natural hair or protective hairstyles like braids, locs and twists.
MEMPHIS, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Instagram
Johnson City Press

ETSU Provost selected for Leadership Tennessee

Dr. Kimberly D. McCorkle, provost and senior vice president for Academics at East Tennessee State University, has been selected for the ninth class of Leadership Tennessee. She is one of 45 leaders from rural and urban counties across Tennessee who will spend the next year engaging in collaborative, non-partisan dialogue on issues of statewide importance.
TENNESSEE STATE
NewsChannel 5 WTVF

REVEALED: Educators 'offended, disgusted' by comments from TN governor's charter school friend

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — "Offended and disgusted." That sums up the reaction to controversial comments about public school teachers and programs that train teachers from one of Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee's education advisers. Those comments, at a private reception last week in Williamson County, were captured on video obtained by NewsChannel 5 Investigates.
TENNESSEE STATE
Columbia Daily Herald

Columbia Daily Herald

1K+
Followers
668
Post
162K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in ~city~, ~state~ from ~sitename~.

 http://columbiadailyherald.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy