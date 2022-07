Initially, HFC Faculty Chair of Fine and Performing Arts Steve Glazer, who has taught pottery at the College for 18 years, was a math major. “I was good at math. I could do math like nobody’s business. I remember when I was in geometry, the teacher was explaining a complicated equation. I proposed a different formula, which worked. He asked me how I did that. I didn’t know; I just did it,” recalled Glazer, a Detroit native who lives in Dearborn.

