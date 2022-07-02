ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington County, TX

WASHINGTON COUNTY COMMISSIONERS TO HAVE SEVERAL LAND DISCUSSIONS

By Doug Brown
kwhi.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Washington County Commissioners will be holding several land discussions during their next meeting on Tuesday morning. The Commissioners are going to hear a presentation on a preliminary plat for the Timber Bridge Subdivision. The residential development consists of 24...

kwhi.com

montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

MONTGOMERY COUNTY OFFICIALS TERMINATE TWO ASSOCIATE JUDGES

As Commissioners Court convened Tuesday morning in a Special Session, Commissioners Walker and Noack along with Judge Keough went into Executive Session in reference to approving the termination of Associate Judges of Associate Judge Paul Damico and Associate Judge David Bluestein, along with accepting the resignation of Bernice Greathouse. On June 29, 2022, a Board of Judges meeting was held. After hearing the results of a Montgomery County Attorney’s Office investigation they decided to terminate all three individuals. That was done, however, Greathouse resigned. The investigation was over two of the individuals there had been discrepancies over the compensation of pay they had been receiving. Commissioner Noack said the amount had been in excess of thousands of dollars over a period of 14-18 months. The amount was in excess of $50,000. After the termination was approved by Walker, Noack, and Keough, Keough introduced a motion to defund the position of the Associate Judges which was approved. Noack then introduced a motion in which he stated, “have the County Attorneys Office send a demand letter to Paul Damico and David Bluestein to collect all ill-gotten gains on behalf of the taxpayers of Montgomery County. Including retirement, overpay, and taxes that were paid. We want the exact amount returned to the taxpayers.” He also added that if the two do not follow through a civil case is filed to make recovery. Damico was appointed to the bench in 2010. In June of 2020 Commissioners approved a pay raise for Damico to $132,470 a year. Noack and Keough voted against the raise at the time. Not over his abilities but due to no other county employees getting raises. David Bluestein, prior to becoming an Associate Judge, he was an Assistant District and County Attorney. He was sworn in by Judge Michalk to the Associate Judge position on May 19, 2020. His salary was also $132,470. Beatrice Greathouse was the OCA Manager-Indigent Defense for the Office of Court Administration. She began working in 2003 for Montgomery County as an Assistant Appointment Designee for the Office of Indigent Defense.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
kwhi.com

CITY OF BRENHAM MAIN STREET BOARD TO MEET THURSDAY

Downtown parklets will once again be a topic of discussion when the City of Brenham Main Street Board holds their next meeting on Thursday. Board members will be holding a work session, where they are scheduled to get an update on the Initial Parklet Application Period. The Brenham City Council...
BRENHAM, TX
kwhi.com

BRENHAM CITY COUNCIL TO LOOK AT BIDS FOR ROAD RESURFACING

Bids for a road resurfacing project in Brenham will be considered by the Brenham City Council on Thursday. Councilmembers will look to accept a bid from Clark Construction of Texas for Onyx Resurfacing on six street sections. With the Onyx Resurfacing project, Clark Construction will perform spot repairs on sections that are not structurally sound, and the city’s street department will level up the low areas or utility cuts. Two coats of aggregate material will be applied with oil to seal the roadway off.
BRENHAM, TX
kwhi.com

WASHINGTON CO. OFFERS PROPERTY FRAUD ALERT PROGRAM

The Washington County Clerk’s Office is now offering a free service to property owners to alert them of potential property fraud. According to County Clerk Beth Rothermel, the service is provided by Washington County in partnership with Edoc Technologies, and is designed with the goal of reducing fraudulently-recorded documents that could potentially affect property ownership.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TX
kwhi.com

BURTON BRIDGE MINISTRY HEALTH FAIR ON AUGUST 4

The Bridge Ministry of Burton is hosting a Health and Wellness Fair coming up next month. The Health and Wellness Fair is being held on Thursday, August 4, from 8am-1:30pm at the Burton High School. Children can get the free immunizations that they need for school. Parents or legal guardians...
BURTON, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

NO BURN BAN IN MONTGOMERY COUNTY-DO NOT CALL 911 FOR FIREWORKS

FIREWORKS ARE LEGAL EXCEPT IN SOME CITIES WITHIN THEIR CITY LIMITS. 911 OPERATORS ARE GETTING SLAMMED WITH 911 CALLS OVER FIREWORKS. THIS IS NOT AN EMERGENCY AND CAUSING DELAYS IN TAKING REAL EMERGENCY CALLS. MONTGOMERY COUNTY IS ONE OF THE ONLY COUNTIES WITH RESTRICTIONS ON BURNING. THAT IS THE MAIN...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
kwhi.com

BURLESON COUNTY CHAMBER OF COMMERCE BUSINESS EXPO ON JULY 16

Residents wanting to gather more information about cities, schools, and businesses in Burleson County are invited to their Chamber of Commerce Business Expo. The Burleson County Business Expo is being held Saturday, July 16, from 9am-2pm at the Circle C Barn Venue in Caldwell. Each participating business is going to...
BURLESON COUNTY, TX
kwhi.com

ROUND TOP AMERICAN LEGION POST MEETING ON THURSDAY

The American Legion Quade-Werchan Post #338 and Ladies Auxiliary have their regular meeting scheduled for this Thursday. The start time has been moved up to 6:30pm at their facilities located at 1503 North State Highway 237 in Round Top. Thanks to the recently passed LEGION Act, Congress expanded the current...
ROUND TOP, TX
KBTX.com

Rotary Club replaces damaged flag poles in Bryan

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - On holidays that we honor America, the Bryan Rotary Club places American flags in designated areas across the city to honor those days and to show our community’s patriotism. On Sunday, however, someone damaged several of those flag poles that were located along Briarcrest Drive...
BRYAN, TX
kwhi.com

KATY MAN ARRESTED FOR OUTSTANDING WARRANTS

A Katy man was arrested Friday for outstanding warrants. Brenham Police report that Friday afternoon at 12:25, responded to the Brenham Police Department, in reference to a warrant service. Upon arrival Camron Wayne Hennon, 19 of Katy, was taken into custody for two warrants for Theft of Property between $100 and $750. Hennon was taken into custody and transported to the Washington County Jail where he was booked in.
KATY, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

DROWNING ON LAKE CONROE

Montgomery County Precinct 1 Constable Lake Patrol along with North Montgomery County Fire and Conroe Fire are currently searching for a 26-year-old male who was last seen after he jumped off a boat in the Little Lake Creek Cove of Lake Conroe.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

BODY RECOVERED AT HUNTSVILLE STATE PARK

The body of a male who drowned Sunday morning at the Huntsville State Park has been recovered a short time ago. Divers from Huntsville Fire Department and North Montgomery County Fire Department responded to the scene along with New Waverly with their side-scan sonar. They were able to quickly locate the adult male. Texas Parks and Wildlife is investigating.
Click2Houston.com

Drought conditions causing problems at Hempstead watermelon farm

HEMPSTEAD, Texas – At Diioro’s Farmers Market in Hempstead, their supply is very sweet. Longtime customers like Vivienne like to fill their shopping carts to the top with their Hempstead Watermelons. “This is my supply,” she explained. “I was supplying everybody else for a while.”. However,...
HEMPSTEAD, TX
katymagazineonline.com

Katy-Area Sees Multiple Fires Linked to Fireworks

Katy-area residents celebrated Fourth of July with fun fireworks making it a busy night for local authorities. Firefighters contained multiple fires but still caution residents of ongoing dry conditions. Elyson resident Wayne Westbrook took this picture of a grass fire last night. Photo credit: Wayne Westbrook. Local Firefighters Stayed Busy...
KATY, TX
kwhi.com

ONE PERSON ARRESTED FOR THEFT OF PETROLEUM

One person was arrested Monday for Theft of Petroleum. Brenham Police report that Monday morning at 10:25, Officers responded to the 800 block of Jersey Lane in reference to a welfare concern. An investigation was conducted and male, identified as Toby Rogers, 52 of Brenham, was taken into custody for Theft of Petroleum.
BRENHAM, TX

