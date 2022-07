The Immanuel Lutheran Church in Giddings is making preparations for their upcoming $3.2 million expansion and remodeling project. One of the bigger changes will be the expansion of the Narthex. Once finished, the area will be over 6,000 square feet. It will be used for overflow crowds when then church is full, and they are also planning for it to be used for meetings and other events.

GIDDINGS, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO